99-Year-Old Woman Makes Food Packets For Migrant Workers In Mumbai, Wins Hearts

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the entire world into an abysmal state, the weaker sections of the society particularly hit in India.

The poor have been rendered unemployed, with meagre saving dried up and desperation to reach home states, to unite with the family, has costed lives to many.

These two months of intense suffering has also brought attention to the people who have rekindled faith in humanity, the silver lining during the time of crisis.

One of such heartwarming stories is of a 99-year-old woman packing food for migrant workers in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

The video was shared by her nephew on social media.

Zahid F Ebrahim is a Supreme Court Advocate in Karachi, according to his Twitter bio. He shared the video where the woman is seen delicately and lovingly rolling rotis with sabzi in foil sheet meant for the migrant labourers who are stuck in the city amid the coronavirus lockdown.

My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay. pic.twitter.com/jYQtmJZx8k — Zahid F. Ebrahim (@zfebrahim) May 29, 2020

Since shared, the video has resonated with Twitteratis. It has been viewed over 345.2k times and has garnered over 18,000 likes and has been retweeted 2,400 times.

While some reacted the word 'respect' to the kind gesture of the elderly in the video.

Respect 🙏🙏 — Sanjay Kumar IPS (@Sanjay97odisha) May 29, 2020

Yet another lauded the bond shared despite the two being in different countries.

You are in Karachi and she is in Bombay. Amazing to see how the two countries are tied together. Wish we all could visit each other easily too ! Would love to take my Dad back to the place he spent his childhood :)

Thanks for sharing this ❤️ — Neha Arora (@nehatinaarora) May 29, 2020

"You are in Karachi and she is in Bombay. Amazing to see how the two countries are tied together. Wish we all could visit each other easily too ! Would love to take my Dad back to the place he spent his childhood."



