92-Year-Old Pune Woman With Partial Paralysis Defeats COVID-19

A 92-year-old woman, from Pune, has recovered from coronavirus despite having suffered a stroke seven months ago, giving not only the state but senior citizens across the country a ray of hope.

The recovery seems moreover miraculous because the stroke had left one side of her body paralysed and even affected her ability to recognise faces.

She and four other members of her family tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to Symbiosis Hospital in Lavale, Pune, Maharashtra, during the first week of April. But they were discharged on 21st of April after they tested negative for the virus.

According to Pune Mirror, all the four members of the family including the 92-year-old woman and her three-and-a-half-year-old great-granddaughter were released from the hospital after their repeat tests reported negative for COVID-19.

"As per the procedure which is called ''awake proning'', she was made to sleep on her abdomen and after two hours, the position was changed. For somebody who is 92 and has had a debilitating stroke, the possibility of getting pneumonia is high as their movement is restricted. To avoid pneumonia, we ensured that her sleeping position was changed every two hours," said Dr Vijay Natranjan, chief executive officer of the hospital.



As per the website, Clinicaltrials.gov, the U.S National Library of Medicine, Awake Prone Positioning or Prone Positioning (PP) is an effective first-line intervention to treat moderate-severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) patients receiving invasive mechanical ventilation, as it improves gas exchanges and lowers mortality.

Awake proning as a treatment protocol is picking up in a big way for corona patients as it helps lung ventilation in a better way and improves oxygenation.



Taking the example of the 92-year-old corona survivor, the Dr, Natrajan further said that we need to do away with the misconception that coronavirus can be lethal for those above 60 years of age.

Her 55-year-old son who was also tested positive for coronavirus has now recovered as well. He has appealed people not to panic.

Also Read: "Corona Slayer In God's Own Country": How Shailaja Teacher Is Tackling Pandemic