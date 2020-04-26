News

92-Year-Old Pune Woman With Partial Paralysis Defeats COVID-19

The recovery seems moreover miraculous because the stroke had left one side of her body paralysed and even affected her ability to recognise faces.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   26 April 2020 9:46 AM GMT
Written By : Palak Agrawal | Edited By : Prateek Gautam | Reporter :  Nishant Ranjan  
92-Year-Old Pune Woman With Partial Paralysis Defeats COVID-19

Image Credits: NDTV (Representational)

A 92-year-old woman, from Pune, has recovered from coronavirus despite having suffered a stroke seven months ago, giving not only the state but senior citizens across the country a ray of hope.

The recovery seems moreover miraculous because the stroke had left one side of her body paralysed and even affected her ability to recognise faces.

She and four other members of her family tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to Symbiosis Hospital in Lavale, Pune, Maharashtra, during the first week of April. But they were discharged on 21st of April after they tested negative for the virus.

According to Pune Mirror, all the four members of the family including the 92-year-old woman and her three-and-a-half-year-old great-granddaughter were released from the hospital after their repeat tests reported negative for COVID-19.

"As per the procedure which is called ''awake proning'', she was made to sleep on her abdomen and after two hours, the position was changed. For somebody who is 92 and has had a debilitating stroke, the possibility of getting pneumonia is high as their movement is restricted. To avoid pneumonia, we ensured that her sleeping position was changed every two hours," said Dr Vijay Natranjan, chief executive officer of the hospital.

As per the website, Clinicaltrials.gov, the U.S National Library of Medicine, Awake Prone Positioning or Prone Positioning (PP) is an effective first-line intervention to treat moderate-severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) patients receiving invasive mechanical ventilation, as it improves gas exchanges and lowers mortality.

Awake proning as a treatment protocol is picking up in a big way for corona patients as it helps lung ventilation in a better way and improves oxygenation.

Taking the example of the 92-year-old corona survivor, the Dr, Natrajan further said that we need to do away with the misconception that coronavirus can be lethal for those above 60 years of age.

Her 55-year-old son who was also tested positive for coronavirus has now recovered as well. He has appealed people not to panic.

Also Read: "Corona Slayer In God's Own Country": How Shailaja Teacher Is Tackling Pandemic

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Punjab: Quarantined Kashmiris Sent Home For Ramzan

NewsPunjab: Quarantined Kashmiris Sent Home For Ramzan

India

NewsIndia's War Against COVID-19 Is People Driven: PM Modi

Coronavirus Strain Detected In Indore May Be Deadlier, Doctors To Send Samples For Testing

HealthCoronavirus Strain Detected In Indore May Be Deadlier, Doctors To Send Samples For Testing

News'Bodies Of Indians Who Succumbed To COVID-19 Abroad Can Be Brought Back': MHA

Is Social Ingenuity Panacea For COVID-19 Situation?

AwarenessIs Social Ingenuity Panacea For COVID-19 Situation?

COVID-19 Cases In Ahmedabad May Spike To 8 Lakh If Doubling Rate Remains Same: Municipal Commissioner

NewsCOVID-19 Cases In Ahmedabad May Spike To 8 Lakh If Doubling Rate Remains Same: Municipal Commissioner