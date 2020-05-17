82-Year-Old Martyred Soldier's Wife Donates Rs 2 Lakh Towards PM CARES Fund, Garners Praises

In an attempt to strengthen the country's fight against coronavirus, an 82-year-old widow of a soldier donated Rs 2 lakhs to PM CARES Fund.

Darshani Devi Rauthan, whose husband was a havaldar in Indian Army had reportedly lost his life during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

According to reports, she currently lives in Uttarakhand and took assistance from the local authorities to donate her life savings.

"This money will go for the people of my country. I have lived my life. My husband would be happy and he would have done this," said Darshani, reported The New Indian Express.

Chief Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat praised her generous contribution to fight COVID-19, reported ANI.

"This is the army that was of yesteryears and this will be the army we will be proud of in the future, with the change we are striving to achieve," said the Army Chief.

"We are proud of Shrimati Darshani Devi. Many of us need to follow the fine example that she has set," he said.



He further urged that even if citizens cannot contribute, they must at least continue paying taxes and not find ways to evade taxes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, President of India, Ramnath Kovind had showered praises on Devika Bhandari of Uttarakhand who had donated her life savings of Rs 10 lakh in PM CARES fund to combat Covid-19 epidemic.

