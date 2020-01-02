News

8 Years After Woman’s Accident, Karnataka HC Orders Insurance Company To Pay ₹6 Lakh To Her Sons

The Logical Indian Crew Karnataka

January 2nd, 2020 / 5:56 PM / Updated 1 hours ago

Image Credits:Wiki media, Patrika (Representational)

The Karnataka high court has instructed an insurance firm to pay 6.2 lakh to the sons of a woman who sustained injuries in an accident in 2011 and died later in 2015 due to cardiac arrest.

The concerned insurance company – Oriental Insurance Company was made to pay 6.2 lakh, with 9 per cent interest on Lakshmamma’s medical expenses.

Lakshmamma, a resident of Gudenhalli village in Hassan taluk in Karnataka, was riding pillion on a scooter when it collided with a Maruti Alto on July 6, 2011. According to The Times Of India report, she sustained fatal injuries in an accident.

Lakshmamma’s medical expenditure was 7,75,450. However, in 2012 a fast track court had awarded the family 1.5 lakh.

In 2013, she appealed to the Karnataka high court against the meagre medical relief that she received in 2012. Three years after her death due to cardiac arrest, her two sons continued their mother’s claim petition. The brothers also took permission from the court to produce extra evidence supporting their claims that their mother died due to injuries sustained in the accident.

However, the court only asked the insurance company to pay the balance amount that the family had spent for the medical expenses.

The high court observed that woman’s medical records reveal that she was hospitalised only for two months in 2011 due to the accident. Four years later she was again hospitalised for reasons completely unrelated to the 2011 accident. The court also said that the post mortem report, which was insisted by the son, doesn’t indicate any connection between the death and the injuries sustained in the accident.

Also Read: Deposit Insurance Of Rs 1 Lac Creates Panic, HDFC Cites RBI Guidelines

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

8 Years After Woman’s Accident, Karnataka HC Orders Insurance Company To Pay ₹6 Lakh To Her Sons

Compensation Accident Insurance

Insurance Company Ordered To Pay Rs 29 Lakh To Road Accident Victim’s Father & Brother By Karnataka HC

Chennai Manual Scavenging Death

Chennai: Father, 2 Sons and 3 Others Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas From Septic Tank

59 minute loan

Company Behind PM Modi’s 59-Minute-Loan Scheme For MSMEs Not A Private Company: SIDBI

Amritsar Train Tragedy

Amritsar Train Tragedy: Punjab CM Orders Magisterial Inquiry Into The Accident Which Killed Over 60

Karnataka HC Compensation

Karnataka HC Orders 32 Lakh Compensation For Girl Who Lost Her Leg In A Road Accident

Latest on The Logical Indian

Exclusive

‘We Will Keep Protesting Till CAA Is Repelled’: Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh Women On Dharna For Two Weeks

Good Governance

From Safe Lodging To More Public Toilets, Kerala Plans Schemes For Solo Women Travellers

News

Anti-CAA Protests: Activist Couple Reunites With 14 Months Old Toddler After Two Weeks In Custody

News

All 20 IIMs Request HRD Ministry To Exempt Them From Quota In Teaching Positions

News

TV Viewers To Enjoy All Free-To-Air Channels For ₹160/month As TRAI Revises DTH, Cable Tariffs

News

8 Years After Woman’s Accident, Karnataka HC Orders Insurance Company To Pay ₹6 Lakh To Her Sons

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.