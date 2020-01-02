8 Years After Woman’s Accident, Karnataka HC Orders Insurance Company To Pay ₹6 Lakh To Her Sons
The Logical Indian Crew Karnataka
January 2nd, 2020 / 5:56 PM / Updated 1 hours ago
Image Credits:Wiki media, Patrika (Representational)
The Karnataka high court has instructed an insurance firm to pay ₹6.2 lakh to the sons of a woman who sustained injuries in an accident in 2011 and died later in 2015 due to cardiac arrest.
The concerned insurance company – Oriental Insurance Company was made to pay ₹6.2 lakh, with 9 per cent interest on Lakshmamma’s medical expenses.
Lakshmamma, a resident of Gudenhalli village in Hassan taluk in Karnataka, was riding pillion on a scooter when it collided with a Maruti Alto on July 6, 2011. According to The Times Of India report, she sustained fatal injuries in an accident.
Lakshmamma’s medical expenditure was ₹7,75,450. However, in 2012 a fast track court had awarded the family ₹1.5 lakh.
In 2013, she appealed to the Karnataka high court against the meagre medical relief that she received in 2012. Three years after her death due to cardiac arrest, her two sons continued their mother’s claim petition. The brothers also took permission from the court to produce extra evidence supporting their claims that their mother died due to injuries sustained in the accident.
However, the court only asked the insurance company to pay the balance amount that the family had spent for the medical expenses.
The high court observed that woman’s medical records reveal that she was hospitalised only for two months in 2011 due to the accident. Four years later she was again hospitalised for reasons completely unrelated to the 2011 accident. The court also said that the post mortem report, which was insisted by the son, doesn’t indicate any connection between the death and the injuries sustained in the accident.
Also Read: Deposit Insurance Of Rs 1 Lac Creates Panic, HDFC Cites RBI Guidelines
Contributors
Written by : Debarghya Sil
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh