Uttar Pradesh Board Exams: Around Eight Lakh Students Fail In Hindi, Many Couldn't Write Simple Words

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday, June 27, announced the results for class 10th and class 12th examinations 2020. It also declared the results for Intermediate and High Secondary examinations.



According to the results, nearly 7.97 lakh students have failed in Hindi in the State Board examinations.

The Board officials stated that around 2.70 lakh Intermediate students and 5.28 lakh students in High School failed to secure passing marks in the subject which is the native language in the north-belt region.

Additionally, around 2.39 lakh students of High School and Intermediate of the Board had skipped their Hindi papers.

Business Insider, on the condition on anonymity, reported one of the high school teacher's evaluation experience. The teacher reportedly evaluated copies for class 12 and said, "Many of the children did not know simple words like ''atmavishwas'' and wrote ''confidence'', albeit with a wrong spelling. Some of them wrote ''suffer'' for ''yatra''. This reflects their level of the knowledge of the language."

Highlighting the cause, she said that majority of the students tend to ignore Hindi because they are of an opinion that there is no need to invest in studying the language which does not offer them any future prospects.

''The parents want their children to be at home in English...Hindi for them is the least preferred language,'' said Dr R.C.Tripathi, a former faculty in the department of Hindi at Lucknow University, reported Deccan Herald.

Dr Tripathi further added that since Hindi is the mother tongue, the students think that they can pass the examinations easily hence pay less attention to the language. He also said that there is a dearth of qualified teachers for the language in the state.

Board officials, meanwhile, said that the number of students failing in Hindi was around 10 lakh last year. Around 56 lakh students had appeared in the Board examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Board this year.

