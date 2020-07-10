Bengaluru: Body Of 7-Yr-Old Boy Lies In Freezer As Father Struggles To Get COVID Report

A man in Bengaluru has been running pillar to post to get the autopsy of his seven-year-old son done after he fell down the stairs on July 2 and died in a hospital two days later. Meanwhile, the father is paying huge sums to keep the body of his son stored in a freezer.

The father, Aslam Pasha, who is a painter, had no work for more than three months amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. After his son's accident, he had to borrow money from his neighbours to pay the hospital due. However, the child could not be saved.

The father is paying Rs 4,000 per day for the freezer in which his son's body has been lying for more than a week.

The boy fell down a staircase on July 2 and suffered injuries. Three hospitals refused to take him in.

When one private hospitality finally admitted him, treatment showed no result and he passed away two days later, India Today reported.

Police came to the hospital and said that an autopsy must be done and also a COVID-19 test.

A swab was collected from the body of the boy. The family wanted to shift him to a medical college as the expenses were not affordable. However, police said that no freezer was available in the hospital to store the body till the COVID test report would come.

The body was consequently shifted to a private firm that has freezers at a charge of Rs 4,000 per day. They had to take loans to clear the hospital dues of Rs 90,000.

They are now struggling to even pay for the freezer.

