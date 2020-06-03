63-Year-Old COVID Patient Hangs Himself To Death In Delhi Hospital

In another instance of COVID-19 related death, a 63-year-old man COVID patient was found hanging at a hospital in Delhi.

The deceased is identified as a retired Delhi Jal Board employee had tested positive for the deadly virus on May 20.

As per The Indian Express report, DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the victim was found hanging from the fan inside room 511 of the Batra Hospital at 4 pm on May 31.

It was also revealed that the deceased was undergoing treatment from chronic kidney disease at a private hospital in Delhi for the last 10 years. On May 19, the man was admitted to the Batra hospital after developing a fever. On May 20, the man tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately shifted to a corona ward.

As per the report, the man was undergoing dialysis and corona treatment simultaneously. As per hospital staff on May 31, the nurse had given the victim his meal at around 3:00 pm. When the nurse returned, after about 30 minutes to give him medicines, the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The nurse alerted the doctors but despite their best efforts, the man had passed away.

Suicide instances related to COVID-19 have surfaced earlier as well. On March 19, a 23-year-old man, suspected to be a COVID-19 patient, had committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of Safdarjung Hospital. In another instance, a 31-year-old army man suffering from lung cancer and coronavirus allegedly committed suicide at the military hospital in Delhi Cantonment on May 12. In May, two more COVID-19 related suicides were reported from hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

Although the investigation s still underway, police suspect the deceased's deteriorating health as one of the primary reasons for his suicide. Talking to The Indian Express, Dr SCL Gupta, medical director at Batra Hospital, said, 'Kidney patients are usually more susceptible to the virus because they have low immunity'.