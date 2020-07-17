6-Yr-Old Boy Gets 90 Stitches After Saving Little Sister From Dog Attack IN US, Wins Praise

"Not all superheroes wear capes" – this age-old idiom has been brought to life by a six-year-old boy from United State's Wyoming who was severely injured and received 90 stitches while saving his little sister from a deadly dog attack.

Bridger Walker became an internet sensation soon after the story of his extraordinary valour started making rounds on social media.

On July 9, Bridger jumped into action when a German shepherd charged toward his four-year-old sister, according to Global News.

"Tragically, instead of running off, the dog leapt and latched onto Bridger's cheek," the statement reads in part," read a statement by the boy's family, reported Wink News.

He reportedly held his sister behind him and suffered the brunt of the attack himself. He was bitten on the head and face repeatedly. Bridger subsequently had to undergo a two-hour surgery, spend a night in hospital after receiving stitches.

When his father asked him the reason for jumping in between his sister and the dog, risking his life, he is said to have told them, "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me," according to the statement.

The details of this deadly incident were posted by Bridger's aunt, Nicole Walker, on the image-sharing application Instagram where she also added pictures of the siblings.

Nicole started the post by calling her nephew a 'hero' for saving his sister form a dog. "My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn't get his sister," she wrote.

"He got home from the hospital last night. I know it's a long shot, but I'm reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks," she added.

Moved by the young boy's story, Chris Evans, the actor who plays Captain America, made a video message appreciating the boy for what he did, and how he is no less than a superhero.



He also promised to send the young kid an authentic ''Captain America'' shield as a reward for his selfless, courageous act.

In the video, Evans is saying, "Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless -- your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you," Evans said in a video message that the family shared Wednesday.

"Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there''s much that can slow you down," he added.

"I'm not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one. I can only hope I'm half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger," wrote Hollywood actress and celebrity Anna Hathaway.



