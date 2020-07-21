Uttar Pradesh: 6-Yr-Old Pushes Grandfather's Stretcher After Hospital Ward Boy Demands Money

In an incident that has highlighted the state of medical facilities in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, a six-year-old boy had to push the stretcher along with his mother to carry his ailing grandfather from one ward to another after the ward boy reportedly demanded money for his service.

According to the Times of India, the ward boy allegedly refused to push the stretcher after the family denied to pay him Rs 30 for every trip of the service.

An eight-second video of the incident in which the boy can be seen pushing the stretcher with all his might and his mother pulling it went viral on social media.

In heart-wrenching visuals coming in from U.P's Deoria, a 4-year-old toddler is seen helping his mother push a stretcher, which has his grandfather who had suffered multiple fractures. They were denied help by the hospital ward boy as they couldn't pay him. @AlokReporter reports pic.twitter.com/imfr5s4CRw — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) July 20, 2020

With the video garnering attention, the hospital authorities sprung into action, taking cognisance of the case, removed the ward boy from the hospital's surgical ward duty.



The video also caught the attention of Deoria district magistrate who visited the hospital and ordered a probe on the incident, according to News18.

The young boy's mother, Bindu, told the media that ward boy was demanding Rs 30 each time for taking the stretcher to the ward for the dressing of her father.

The publication further reported that the old man, Chedi Yadav from Gaura village, had been injured two days ago and his family had admitted him in the surgical ward of the hospital. The old man was being attended by his daughter Bindu Yadav and her son.

"Hospital staff was asking Rs 30 every time for pushing the stretcher to the ward for the dressing of my father and when I refused to give him the money, he refused to push the stretcher, so I had to drag it with the help of my son Shivam," said Bindu.

Deoria District Magistrate Amit Kishore visited the hospital on Monday, July 20 and also met the family members of Chedi Yadav and set up a joint probe panel under Sadar SDM and assistant chief medical officer of the hospital. The officials have been asked to submit their probe report at the earliest.

"Chedi Yadav of Barhaj is admitted in the surgical ward of the district hospital and his wife Parvati is also very weak as she fainted. The viral video is two-day-old and prima facie, the ward boy has been found to be the culprit. He has been removed by the chief medical officer," said the DM.

