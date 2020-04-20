Maharashtra: Two Sadhus Among Three Men Lynched To Death In Palghar, 110 People Arrested

In a horrific case of mob lynching, three men, including a 70-year-old sadhu, were attacked with sticks and lynched to death on Thursday, April 16, by a mob of at least 200, in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The mob had suspected them to be child kidnappers and organ harvesters.

Videos of the brutal incident that surfaced online show residents of the village, armed with sticks and stones, attacking a police team as they try to rescue the victims.

Of the three deceased, two people identified as Kalpvrush Giri(70) and Sushil Giri(35) were sadhus, while the third person, identified as Nilesh Telgane, was the driver of the car. They were travelling towards Surat to attend the funeral of a common acquaintance, reported NDTV.

महाराष्ट्र के पालघर में 2 संत और उनके ड्राइवर को बड़े ही बेरहमी से लिंचिंग कर मौत के घाट उतार दिया गया।ये घटना वीरवार की है।आज तक सारे liberals पूरी तरह से ख़ामोश है।

कोई लोकतंत्र या संबिधान की दुहाई नहीं दे रहा।

देंगे भी क्यों ..ये तो संतो की मृत्यु हुई है

कौन पूछता है संतो को?? pic.twitter.com/iAyE0Fberz — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 19, 2020

The police have arrested 110 people, including nine minors. While the 101 accused have been sent to police custody till April 30, the minors have been sent to a juvenile home, police said.



"110 ppl have been arrested in this case out of which 9 are juvenile. 101 people have been remanded in police custody till 30th while 9 have been sent to the juvenile home. Further investigation is going on in the matter. An enquiry has also been initiated to look into the incident," Palghar Police said in a tweet.

110 ppl have been arrested in this case out of which 9 are juvenile. 101 people have been remanded in police custody till 30th while 9 have been sent to juvenile home. Further investigation is going on in the matter. An enquiry has also been initiated to look into the incident. — Palghar Police (@Palghar_Police) April 19, 2020

According to the police, on Thursday night, the three victims were coming from Mumbai in a van when the local residents stopped them on the Dhabadi-Khanvel road near Gadchinchale village and attacked them. A police vehicle from Kasa, which arrived at the location to stop the mob, was also attacked. The mob also beat up the police, injuring at least three officials.

While the three victims were taken to the hospital, they were declared brought dead. "The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police have arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted on Sunday night. "Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible," he added.