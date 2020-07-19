News

Bengaluru: 28-Yr-Old Sanitation Worker Loses Life To COVID-19, Family Alleges Delayed Treatment

According to media reports, the All India Central Council of Trade Unions Karnataka has alleged negligence in her treatment leading to her death.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   19 July 2020 3:44 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Bengaluru: 28-Yr-Old Sanitation Worker Loses Life To COVID-19, Family Alleges Delayed Treatment

Image Credits: The News Minute

A 28-year-old sanitation worker in Bengaluru succumbed to COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus on Thursday, July 16.

The frontline worker, Shilpa Prasad was engaged with the municipal corporation Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) in the city.

According to reports, All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) Karnataka has alleged negligence in her treatment and had called for a candlelight vigil on Saturday evening demanding action on the worker's death.

"Negligence of casteist BBMP cost Shilpa, a Powrakarmika, her life! We submitted letters, held placards, petitioned BBMP for PPEs, for testing but they weren't moved. Join in a candlelight vigil at 7 pm to demand action," AICCTU tweeted.

Her relative has said that after she was tested positive, Shilpa and her husband tried contacting a number of hospitals for beds but were unsuccessful in finding one, The Indian Express reported

The relative claimed that after several failed attempts, Shilpa was admitted to Dr B R Ambedkar Medical College. However, she was not put on a ventilator which caused her death.

"Her health deteriorated five hours after admission to the hospital, and she succumbed in the early hours of Thursday," said a BBMP official.

"We had informed her family on the non-availability of a ventilator, as all were occupied, advising her to seek treatment from another hospital. However, the family insisted we admitted her and begin treatment. Unfortunately, she passed away," a spokesperson from B R Ambedkar Medical College told the publication.

Bengaluru mayor Goutham Kumar said Rs 10 lakh has been given to the woman's family as compensation. He said compensation would also be provided to four other pourakarmikas who died due to coronavirus, reported NDTV.

"The health and safety of our Pourakarmikas remain our top priority. All mustering location supervisors are provided with thermal scanners to check the temperature of the Pourkarmikas before they start work. We have also been providing masks, gloves and sanitizers to our PKs," he added.

BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar stated that he met zone officers and staff to "boost their morale".

"This week there has been a lot of sadness at BBMP as we lost some of our staff due to COVID-19. Met Dasarahalli and Yelahanka zone officers and staff today to boost their morale. This is the time for all of us to stand together as Bengaluru citizens are expecting a lot from BBMP," he tweeted.

