An Uttar Pradesh government audit report has revealed that at least 28 COVID-19 patients had died within 48 hours of their admission at Agra's SN medical college.

The two-member panel, headed by UP Power Secretary M Devraj had ordered the probe into the untimely death of the 28 victims at the government hospital on June 20. Devraj had been appointed as the COVID-19 nodal officer of Agra district by CM Adityanath and this special team had been sent to monitor the pandemic the situation in the district.

The panel sought a detailed report from SN medical college on the death of the 28 victims. The medical college was asked to tender information regarding the date of admission of the victims into the hospitals, health conditions faced by the victims apart from COVID-19, medicines given for treatment, and also the details of the doctors attending the patients. The probe is also set to include feedback from the families of the deceased.

As per norms, after the death of the 28 COVID infected patients, their audit reports were reviewed by a panel of senior health workers. The panel upon inspection concluded that the deaths need to be investigated.

According to the health department, the patients had died due to comorbid conditions and were suffering from respiratory ailments, diabetes, and heart and kidney problems.

"Some of the patients who died were brought after much delay and in critical conditions. Our doctors are trying hard to save the lives of the patients. The number of patients admitted under critical conditions and getting tested positive for COVID-19 has significantly increased in the last few weeks. Patients having breathing troubles are being provided with oxygen support," said Chief medical officer Dr. RC Pandey in a report by The Times Of India.

So far Agra has reported a maximum of 75 COVID-19 deaths in UP followed by Meerut with 61 casualties. At least 32 people who tested COVID-19 positive have died in the last 20 days alone.