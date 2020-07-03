News

27 Countries File Joint Petition Against China At UNHRC, Urge Both Governments To Reconsider Hong Kong Security Law

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   3 July 2020 1:54 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
As many as 27 countries have dragged China to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), over the human rights violations against its own people, especially taking into account the new Hong Kong security law.

In a joint statement, the countries voiced their concerns over the recently passed Hong Kong security law as it goes against the 'one country, two system' understanding between China and Hong Kong. The countries have asked both the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to reconsider the law.

Signatories included United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Germany, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Republic of Marshall Islands, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Norway, Palau, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The day when the Hong Kong security law was signed, was termed as one of the darkest times in Hong Kong. The law has been imposed without any prior participation of the people of Hong Kong, it's legislature or judiciary.

"We urge the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to reconsider the imposition of this legislation and to engage Hong Kong's people, institutions and judiciary to prevent further erosion of the rights and freedoms that the people of Hong Kong have enjoyed for many years," the statement read.

The countries in their plea to the UNHRC also raised concerns on arbitrary detentions, widespread surveillance and restrictions, atrocities on Uighur Muslims and other minorities in China. Times Of India quoted a German researcher's study that claimed Chinese authorities were carrying out forced sterilizations of women of these ethnic groups to curb their population.

The petition further urged China to allow the UN High Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet to access Xinjiang and Hong Kong, 'in order to safeguard the rights and freedoms which are guaranteed under international law.'

