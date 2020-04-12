Gujarat: Over 200 Farmers Contribute Rs 2,000 Each To PM-CARES To Fight COVID-19

In a heartwarming gesture, over 200 farmers from Gujarat's Amreli and Bhavnagar districts have donated a portion of their income to the PM-CARES fund which has been set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The farmers have donated a sum of Rs 2,000 each to the national fund, the officials informed on Friday, April 10.

As a part of the centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, farmers get Rs 6,000 as minimum income support in three equal instalments, the last of which was reportedly disbursed recently, they said.

"The government takes care of farmers by giving us financial support in the form of Kisan Nidhi. Now it is time for us to help. Several farmers from our village have donated their Rs 2,000 Kisan Nidhi amount to PM CARES fund," said a farmer from Amreli's Ditla village, reported, Economic Times.

According to reports, BJP minister from Amreli, Dileep Sanghani had appealed to the farmers to voluntarily contribute to the fund that would aid the country in tackling the coronavirus menace.

He said that as many as 200 farmers have come forward and deposited cheques of Rs. 2,000 each into the fund at Amreli District Cooperative Bank since Thursday, April 9.

"I had appealed earlier that farmers who do not need this money should come forward to help the Centre in fighting coronavirus. Till now, 200 farmers have already deposited Rs 2,000 each into the special fund for fighting the pandemic. On an average, 100 farmers are visiting the bank to donate the money they had received under Kisan Nidhi scheme," Sanghani said.

"Farmers have always helped the country during difficult times. A total of 56 farmers of our village have decided to donate Rs 2,000 of the Kisan Nidhi scheme to the fund meant to fight the virus outbreak," said Kaushik Vekaria, Sarpanch of Amreli's Devrajia village.

It is significant to note that people from all walks of life, from different states, have stepped up to donate to the PM-CARES fund regardless of the social stature.

Several news organisations have reported instances of young kids donating their life savings, of crematoria staff, celebrities, government officials, private sector professionals contributing in a bid to combat COVID-19 in the country.

