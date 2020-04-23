Ahemdabad Police Rescue Starved 19-Yr-Old Migrant Worker After His Distress Call To Family

In a heartbreaking incident, a 19-year-old migrant worker from Jharkhand called his family after being stranded in Ahmedabad for days without any food. Suffering from high fever and acute cough, the family found the teenager starving and even unable to speak properly, reported The Indian Express.

In the wake of the ongoing nationwide lockdown, many migrant workers have been stranded across the country with no means of food and money.

On Sunday, April 19, Parvez Ansari, had video-called his family in Ranchi from a migrant colony in Amraiwadi. Seeing his condition, his family reached out to the officials, who took the teenager to a hospital. According to the officials, he had tuberculosis and had suffered kidney failure.

In the video, Ansari said, "Meri haalat bahut kharab hai. Ghar pahuncha dijiye (My condition is extremely bad. Please send me home).

Ansari's family had asked him to make a video seeking help and send it to the family, who then sent it to Bhor Singh Yadav, the Officer on Special Duty to the Jharkhand Chief Secretary. Following this, the official notified the Ahmedabad Police. "The boy appeared extremely feeble and malnourished and we sought the help of the Ahmedabad Police to rescue him. When a team arrived at his residence, they realised he had been sick for many days. His neighbours had offered him food, but he couldn't eat. He was taken to a hospital," Yadav told The Indian Express.

The Ahmedabad Police then admitted Ansari to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where he tested negative for the coronavirus.