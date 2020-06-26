170% Salary Hike For Workers Engaged In Infrastructure Development In Border Areas: Centre

The Central government has decided to increase the salary for personnel involved in building roads and infrastructure projects near border areas of India.

The minimum wage will be increased by 100% to 170% for people working in the tense areas of Ladakh.

The new salary structure has come into force from June 1 according to the order issued by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

According to the report, the salary of an outsourced non-technical staff such as a data entry operator working in Ladakh has been increased from Rs 16,770 per month to ₹ 41,440 per month, whereas, a person with a similar designation in Delhi gets a salary of Rs 28,000.

The salary of an accountant to has been increased from Rs 25,700/month to Rs 47,360/month. A civil engineering graduate's salary working in the Ladakh sector will be increased to Rs 60,000 from the earlier Rs 30,000 a month.

The salary at manager level has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,12,800 per month, along with senior manager's Rs 55,000/month to Rs 1,23,600/month.

The salary benefit also includes Rs 5 lakh health insurance and Rs 10 lakh accident insurance policy for contractual employees, inclusive of travel and dearness allowance, provident fund etc., Hindustan Times reported.

The employees are divided into three categories in terms of the risk factor- Those working in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim and Uttarakhand fall under the first bracket. The second list includes employees working in Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram and Nagaland.

People working in the Ladakh region have been kept in the third category - with the highest risk.

