Haryana: 17 Employees At Maruti's Manesar Plant Go Missing After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

17 employees of a security agency employed at Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Manesar plant in Haryana's Gurugram have gone missing after testing positive for COVID-19.

The employees belonging to the Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) had tested positive for the infection on June 17 and were under quarantine as per the guidelines. When a tally of those staying at the quarantine centre was conducted, 17 people were found missing.

According to the Times Of India, the information was known to the SIS in-charge of the plant, and he deliberately withheld the information about missing employees.

Following this, the Haryana Health Department and the local police lodged an FIR at Industrial Sector-7, Manesar against the missing employees and the in-charge.

According to the FIR, the in-charge informed the health authorities that the workers were quarantined. "But when our medical team reached the site on June 18, all these 17 patients had already left without any information. This is for your information and action to be taken as per Disaster Management Act," the FIR read.

In response, the company issued a statement, saying that the employees are not directly Maruti Suzuki's, but are outsourced/contractual vigilance staff deputed with the auto giant.

"The Company is following all the Government guidelines and directives and will extend all assistance and cooperation wherever required," the statement read.

Also Read: ICMR, AYUSH Ministry Distance Themselves From Ramdev's Cure For Coronavirus