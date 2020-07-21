News

Andhra Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Drugged, Sexually Assaulted For Several Days, 10 Arrested

On June 23 the survivor's distant relative took the minor in an auto, occupied with seven men to a house on the pretext of work, where she was given tea laced with drugs.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   21 July 2020 2:26 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-21T20:06:07+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Andhra Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Drugged, Sexually Assaulted For Several Days, 10 Arrested

Image Credits: Pixabay

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday arrested 10 men for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Dalit girl for several days after abducting her in Rajahmundry.

The 11th accused in the case is absconding, The News Minute reported.

According to the police, the victim's distant relative Anita persuaded her parents to send the minor for work at a shop. On June 23, the relative took her in an auto, occupied with seven men to a house, where she was given tea laced with drugs.

"She was sexually assaulted for several days at this house, they kept her drugged every day," TSN Rao, North Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajahmundry told the media.

All the accused have been booked on charges of rape under the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, among several other sections.

The minor's mother later filed a missing complaint at the Korukonda police station on July 12, after she was unable to get in touch with her daughter for days.

Reportedly, the accused Anita had left for her village, leaving the girl behind the same day she was confined into the house.

The family again approached the police station, after the minor returned to her place on July 15 and registered an FIR against the relative and the other 10 accused.

The minor girl is now admitted at a government hospital and her medical examination is underway. Apparently, Anita was involved in human trafficking for a long time.

Many political parties and leaders including Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu condemned Andhra Police for not acting on the case when it was filed by the victim's mother on July 12. However, the police have dismissed all such claims.

Pawan Kalyan, chief of Jana Sena Party, also questioned the police about non-implementation of Disha Act 2019- the criminal law to constitute special courts in every district for speedy trial of offences against women and children.

Also Read: 'No Community Transmission In Haryana, Says State Health Minister, State Reports Average 650 Cases Daily

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian