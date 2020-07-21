Andhra Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Drugged, Sexually Assaulted For Several Days, 10 Arrested

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday arrested 10 men for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Dalit girl for several days after abducting her in Rajahmundry.

The 11th accused in the case is absconding, The News Minute reported.

According to the police, the victim's distant relative Anita persuaded her parents to send the minor for work at a shop. On June 23, the relative took her in an auto, occupied with seven men to a house, where she was given tea laced with drugs.

"She was sexually assaulted for several days at this house, they kept her drugged every day," TSN Rao, North Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajahmundry told the media.

All the accused have been booked on charges of rape under the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, among several other sections.

The minor's mother later filed a missing complaint at the Korukonda police station on July 12, after she was unable to get in touch with her daughter for days.

Reportedly, the accused Anita had left for her village, leaving the girl behind the same day she was confined into the house.

The family again approached the police station, after the minor returned to her place on July 15 and registered an FIR against the relative and the other 10 accused.

The minor girl is now admitted at a government hospital and her medical examination is underway. Apparently, Anita was involved in human trafficking for a long time.

Many political parties and leaders including Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu condemned Andhra Police for not acting on the case when it was filed by the victim's mother on July 12. However, the police have dismissed all such claims.

"దిశ" చట్టం చేసేశామని కోట్ల ప్రజాధనంతో ప్రచారం చేసుకున్న ప్రభుత్వం... అమలులో ఆ చట్టానికి దిక్కు లేకుండా చేసింది. మహిళలకు రక్షణ కల్పించాలన్న చిత్తశుద్ధి, నిబద్దత ప్రభుత్వానికి ఉంటే ఈ వరుస అత్యాచారాలు ఎందుకు జరుగుతాయి? (1/5) — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 20, 2020

Pawan Kalyan, chief of Jana Sena Party, also questioned the police about non-implementation of Disha Act 2019- the criminal law to constitute special courts in every district for speedy trial of offences against women and children.

