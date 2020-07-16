COVID-19: Karnataka Group D Health Workers Now Eligible For Rs 10,000 Risk Allowance For Six Months

In a welcome move, the Karnataka government on Tuesday, July 14, said that it will provide all Group-D employees in the state health and medical education departments a risk allowance of Rs 10,000 per month for six months.

This allowance would be in addition to their salary for discharging duties amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Such workers who are employed in COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs), swab collection centres and fever clinics will also be eligible for the allowance.

"Group D workers who are working in COVID-19 hospitals will be given a risk allowance of Rs 10,000 for the next six months along with their salary," said the minister, reported The News Minute.

Karnataka has been reporting an unprecedented spike in the number of coronavirus cases and keeping the rise of infection under consideration, the state health department has revised duty schedule for the healthcare workers.

To provide continuous availability of medical services and also to ensure the healthcare staff's well being amid the outbreak, all doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and other support staff working in CCCs will reportedly have a 10-day duty, at a stretch, followed by four holidays.

"The head of institution shall comply with the above guidelines and the duty roster shall be based on availability of manpower and services provided," said a health official.

"At the end of 10 days' duty, the health care workers shall compulsorily undergo point of care rapid antigen test," the official added.

The state reported 3,176 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 15, taking the total tally of those infected to 47,253 in the state. To curb the spike in infections, two Bengaluru districts along with six other districts have been put under a week-long complete lockdown.

