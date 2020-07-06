106-Yr-Old Delhi Man Who Survived 1918 Spanish Flu, Beats COVID-19

A 106-year old man from Delhi has become an inspiration for those combating the deadly pandemic.

According to reports, the centenarian was four years old during the 1918 Spanish Flu and has survived COVID-19 faster than his son, in his 70s, who is admitted to a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

The patient was a resident of Old Delhi and was discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) recently after he recovered from COVID-19.

Reportedly, his wife, son and another family member also recuperated after contracting the novel coronavirus infection.

"Perhaps, he is the first reported case of COVID-19 in Delhi who also went through the dreaded Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 which like COVID-19 had also ravaged the world. And, he not only recovered from COVID-19, he recovered faster than his son, who is also very old," a senior doctor, reported NDTV.

"We don't know whether he was affected by the Spanish Flu or not. We haven't seen much documentation on the situation back then as far as Delhi is concerned, but very few hospitals were there at that time. It is amazing this 106-year-old showed the will power to survive," a senior doctor, who monitored his situation," he added.

The doctor also said that the centenarian patient lived through two pandemics even though he was particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus infection.

"At his age of 106, he has defeated coronavirus, and he was a kid during the Spanish Flu. He's a corona warrior, and he's doing fine now," one of his family members told The Tribune.

Spanish Flu was a pandemic which hit the world 102 years ago and is considered to be the deadliest in history. It infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide, about one-third of the planet's population during that time.

"The 1918 influenza pandemic was the most severe pandemic in recent history. It was caused by an H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin. Although there is not universal consensus regarding where the virus originated, it spread worldwide during 1918-1919," according to the Centre for Diseases Control (CDC) in the US.

The 1918 flu was first traced in Europe, the United States and parts of Asia before it spread around the world. Also, at the time there were no effective drug or vaccine to treat this killer flu strain.

Citizens were ordered to wear masks. Schools, theatres and businesses were shut and bodies piled up in makeshift morgues before the pandemic ended.



