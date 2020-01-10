He Once Fought British, Now Fighting Against CAA: This 101-Yr-Old Freedom Fighter Is Raising The Bar
The Logical Indian Karnataka
January 10th, 2020 / 2:54 PM / Updated 1 mins ago
Image Credit: Twitter/Waseem Ahmed, News18
A 101-year-old freedom fighter’s fight for the country defies age and physical disabilities.
Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy, a pre-independence freedom fighter joined a Satyagraha hunger strike with other protestors against the brutal attacks on the JNU students and the nation-wide implementation of CAA and NRC, at the Freedom Park, in Bengaluru earlier this week.
Seated in his wheelchair, he broke his fast with coconut water amidst the dissenters humming ‘Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram.’
A twitter user named Waseem Ahmed tweeted a video of the centenarian breaking his fast with coconut water.
“Great scenes here at the Freedom Park Bengaluru. HS Doreswamy a 101 year old freedom fighter just broke the fast at Satyagraha with others. From “Bharath chodo” to “Bharath jodo” this man has come a very long way. #BangaloreProtest #IndiaAgainstCAA @prajectory @pepper_smoker,” tweeted Ahmed.
Great scenes here at the Freedom Park Bengaluru. HS Doreswamy a 101 year old freedom fighter just broke the fast at Satyagraha with others. From "Bharath chodo" to "Bharath jodo" this man has come a very long way. #BangaloreProtest #IndiaAgainstCAA @prajectory @pepper_smoker pic.twitter.com/CJX64sYXQu
— Waseem Ahmed ವಸೀಮ್ ಅಹ್ಮದ್ (@Waseem_Ahmed11) January 4, 2020
“What an achievement. From “Bharat Chhoro” to “Bharat Jodo”. #IndiaDoesNotSupportCAA #IndiaDoesNotSupportCAA_NRC,” tweeted another user.
What an achievement. From "Bharat Chhoro" to "Bharat Jodo". #IndiaDoesNotSupportCAA #IndiaDoesNotSupportCAA_NRC https://t.co/qkCV7wU9OK
— SamirAhسميرة (@samirahmedz) January 4, 2020
From “Bharat chhodo” to “Bharat jodo,” Doreswamy’s fight for freedom, then, started with making bombs to destroy British government documents during the pre-independence era. Later, influenced by the Gandhian philosophy of non-violence, he gave in to the movement of fighting with peace. Now, he sets a spectacular example with silently joining the cause that is burning the entire nation.
In the wake of volcanic protests that have erupted across India, citizens of all ages and influences have united to stand against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act which is regarded as a threat to the constitution and the violent attacks on the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University.
At a time when politicians across several parties and the United Nations are condemning the Act, to Bollywood star Deepika Padukone stepping up to show solidarity with the JNU students, a pre-independence freedom fighter’s support champions the cause against the injustice.
Also Read: BJP Veteran Murli Manohar Joshi Demands JNU VC’s Removal; Calls His Attitude ‘Deplorable’
Contributors
Written by : Palak Agrawal
Edited by : Prateek Gautam