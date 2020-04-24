News

Only 10% Of Pulses Promised Under COVID-19 Relief Package Distributed So far

As per the government data the states have issued hardly 19,496 ton out of the total monthly allocation of 1.95 lakh metric ton pulses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, until April 22.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   24 April 2020 5:04 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-24T10:44:31+05:30
Written By : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Edited By : Shubhendu Deshmukh  
Only 10% Of Pulses Promised Under COVID-19 Relief Package Distributed So far

Image credit: Hindustan Times (Representational Image)

Pulses amounting to 1 kg per family which was announced as part of the COVID-19 relief package about a month ago to the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) are yet to reach many homes in the economically poor sections of the country.

According to an Indian Express report, hardly 19,496 ton out of the total monthly allocation of 1.95 lakh metric ton (LMT) pulses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), have been issued by the states till April 22, revealed the data compiled by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The ministry is involved in monitoring the supply of essential items during the nationwide lockdown.

The responsibility of ensuring the supply of pulses from the buffer stocks has been given to the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), which is under the administrative control of the Agriculture Ministry.

The Finance Ministry stated in a statement on "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Progress So Far" on April 23 stated that "1,09,227 MT of Pulses have also been dispatched" to various states and Union Territories (UTs).

The Food Ministry's data, however, revealed that against a monthly allocation of 1,95,531 MT pulses under PMGKAY, to provide pulses free of cost to 19.55 crore families under NFSA, only 1,22,312 MT have been issued to states. The data further shows that out of this, 44,932 MT have been sent to "destination" states, 34,768 MT received by these states, and only 19,496 MT distributed to the beneficiaries.

Despite the announcement of PMGKAY on March 26, a day after PM Modi announced nationwide lockdown to contain novel coronavirus, the apathy in distribution is due to delay in the milling process by NAFED, sources in the Food Ministry have informed.

"We have to distribute free pulses to 19.55 crore families for three months across all 36 states and UTs. In big states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the number of eligible beneficiaries is quite high and, therefore, the allocation is high, (so) we are taking some time," a senior official of NAFED was quoted as saying. He added that NAFED is sending pulses to these states.

According to the official pulses have been dispatched to UTs such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Chandigarh, and smaller states such as Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura. "Buffer stock of pulses is always kept un-milled (whole), and the milling process takes some time," the official further said.

The central nodal agency for procurement of notified agricultural commodities, including pulses, NAFED is under the Price Support Scheme run by the Agriculture Ministry.

The agency also maintains a buffer stock of pulses under the Price Stabilisation Fund Scheme administered by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Earlier the Food Ministry officials had flagged a slow response in the supply of pulses to the states. The Cabinet Secretary is learnt to have directed the concerned officials from the Agriculture Ministry and NAFED to speed up supply.

"To ensure adequate availability of protein to all the above-mentioned individuals, 1 kg pulses per family would be provided according to regional preferences for the next three months. These pulses would be provided free of cost by the Government of India.," the government stated in a statement issued on March 26.

Also Read: With Over 1,400 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Confirmed Cases In India Rise Above 23,000

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Trainee Digital Journalist

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Quarantined Migrant Labourers In Rajasthan Paint School Walls, Thank Locals For Food, Shelter

Latest NewsQuarantined Migrant Labourers In Rajasthan Paint School Walls, Thank Locals For Food, Shelter

SC Grants Republic TV Chief Three Weeks Protection From Arrest, Coercive Action

Latest NewsSC Grants Republic TV Chief Three Weeks Protection From Arrest, Coercive Action

News'Gross Under-Testing & Misreporting Of Data': West Bengal Doctors' Open Letter To CM Mamata Banerjee On COVID-19

ICMR Approves Significantly Cheaper IIT-Delhi

NewsICMR Approves Significantly Cheaper IIT-Delhi's COVID-19 Detection Assay

Only 10% Of Pulses Promised Under COVID-19 Relief Package Distributed So far

NewsOnly 10% Of Pulses Promised Under COVID-19 Relief Package Distributed So far

COVID-19: A Wake-Up Call For The World To Put A Check On Environmental Hazard

ExclusiveCOVID-19: A Wake-Up Call For The World To Put A Check On Environmental Hazard