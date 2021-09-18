All section
Narmada Steel Bridge Built In Record Time Of 32 Months, Says Nitin Gadkari

Gujarat,  18 Sep 2021

"It is the highway of progress and development of the country. It will save a billion litres of fuel," Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told the media.

On Friday, September 17, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari after inspecting the Bharuch section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway said that the Narmada steel bridge was built in a record span of 32 months.

"The span between 2 piers of Narmada steel bridge is 120 metres and it has been built in a record time of 32 months," the minister said.

He said that farmers have been given a good price for their land.

"It is the highway of progress and development of the country. It will save a billion litres of fuel. The distance between Delhi and Mumbai will be covered in 12 hours by car compared to 48 hours before," Gadkari said, reported Mint.

The minister pointed out that the highway will cross through tribal districts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. This, he said, will bring about development in the areas.

Cost Of The Project Is ₹ 98,000 Crore

The minister inspected the bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Gujarat. The 2-km long extra-dosed cable span bridge will be India's first eight-lane bridge to be built across the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME).

An official release by the ministry stated that the expressway is being developed at a cost of ₹98,000 crore.

The 1,380 km expressway will be the longest in the country and will connect the DND flyway in Delhi to Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Maharashtra via Dausa, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, and Surat. It passes through the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

The expressway is planned to be completed by March 2023. It will generate annual fuel savings of more than 320 million litres and reduce CO2 emissions by 850 million kg which is equivalent to the planting of 40 million trees.

