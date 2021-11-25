All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: Getting Clicked For My First Photoshoot Was A Magical Experience

Image Credits: From The Source 

My Story

My Story: 'Getting Clicked For My First Photoshoot Was A Magical Experience'

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

India,  25 Nov 2021 2:08 PM GMT

Snehadri Sarkar

Akanksha Saxena

Zainika Jagasia was born with Down syndrome. From modelling to baking delicious goodies, she has defied all odds to reach where she is with her family's love and support.

I have been suffering from Down's syndrome since I was born. It was not easy for my family to digest the fact that I am, indeed, different. There was not much awareness about it, making it challenging for them to understand the situation. The future seemed bleak then. However, I did not give up. My family stood with me that made me work hard and become the person I am today.

My childhood days were highly hectic. My family started various therapies- from Occupational Therapy (OT) to Physical Therapy (PT) and Speech Therapy- when I was a few months old. My time in school was not a happy one at all. I used to get bullied for being obese, because of which I came back home with tears in my eyes. My confidence was at rock bottom. Despite these hurdles, I dedicated myself to my studies and scored 80% in board exams.

Modelling Gave Me Confidence

With my sister, Gitika, I worked towards leading a healthier lifestyle. I changed my eating and exercise habits. Weight loss was just the by-product, but it made me feel so good about myself.

I always dreamt of becoming a model. My family decided to organise a photo shoot for me. It was an exhilarating experience. Getting clicked for my first photo shoot was a magical experience. I was so happy and enjoyed every bit of it. While the excitement was evident, I was nervous about the final result, but I was pleasantly surprised to see the photos. It gave me confidence, and I could not stop smiling.

Loves Baking Cookies

Initially, I was not very interested in baking. I didn't particularly appreciate getting my hands dirty. It was on my parents' suggestions that I started working with my sister in her bakery. Eventually, I fell in love with it. I enjoyed baking delicious goodies, my favourite being chocolate cookies. Over time, I was able to take up a lot of responsibilities on my own. My sister was able to take a day off, which made me in charge.

I want to become a full-time model one day. I want to tell everyone that there is a place for everyone in this world. You will find people who will love and support you, no matter what. Follow your dream and do whatever gives you immense happiness. Everything will follow after that.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

