All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: Worked For 3 Yrs As Milkman With A Dream To Feature On Magazine Cover

Picture Credit: Yasir Khan

My Story

My Story: 'Worked For 3 Yrs As Milkman With A Dream To Feature On Magazine Cover'

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Madhya Pradesh,  13 July 2022 3:45 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Yasir Khan, a farmer's son, is now a personal fitness trainer, transformation expert, and fitness model in Dubai. Since childhood, he struggled with financial constraints and used to sell milk on the streets to make ends meet.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I was born in a family of a farmer and a librarian in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In the first 13 years of my life, I lived in a Madrasas over my father's instruction because he didn't have enough money working as a working farmer to give me a quality life at home. When I turned 14, I returned to my home in Bhopal, where the economic conditions were still bad. To make ends meet, I started selling milk on the streets through which I used to earn Rs 40 per day and worked at a bookstall.

My English was not good, and because of this reason, I would take out dictionary books from the bookstall to read and learn. It was the same place I first saw the Men's Health magazine, which attracted me way too much. Since then, I have always had a dream to feature on the cover of this book because seeing a dream won't cost a penny. Desperately, I wanted to check my potential, and then I shifted to Mumbai, where I sold tea to manage survival.

'My Time Came'

A time came when I started working at a gym as a helper. Almost for four years, I worked as a helper and trained myself in my free time. Then I was promoted to the junior trainer post, which eventually motivated me to do much more. A year later, I was promoted to the head trainer post and trained myself enough to participate in any modelling shoot or competition. Around that time, I learned that Men's Health magazine was looking for gym trainers to feature on its cover. I went to Delhi and auditioned for the cover page. It was a massive success as I was featured in the magazine. I kickstarted my career in fitness and modelling since then with consistent dedication and effort.

After a five-year continued effort, I earned a handsome amount of money and decided to shift to Dubai, UAE. It was a new place with new people around me. I opened a gym and struggled to get people on board. For the same, I used to distribute pamphlets and advertising bills on the corner of roads. After four months, I got my first client, and since then, my business has been unstoppable. I repaid all my parents' debt and even gifted them a car, bringing immense happiness to their faces. It was a long journey but worth it.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Yasir Khan 
My Story 
Fitness 

Must Reads

PM Modi Wore Two Different Outfits For National Emblem Unveiling Ceremony? No, Viral Claim Is False
Inclusive Approach! Assam Government Appoints 280 Specially-Abled Candidates As Teachers
Serum Institute To Manufacture India's 1st Vaccine To Prevent Cervical Cancer, Gets DGCI Nod
Shooting World Cup: India's Mehuli Ghosh & Tushar Mane Clinch 2nd Gold, Palak & Shiva Bag Bronze
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X