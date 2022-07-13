My Story: 'Worked For 3 Yrs As Milkman With A Dream To Feature On Magazine Cover'

I was born in a family of a farmer and a librarian in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In the first 13 years of my life, I lived in a Madrasas over my father's instruction because he didn't have enough money working as a working farmer to give me a quality life at home. When I turned 14, I returned to my home in Bhopal, where the economic conditions were still bad. To make ends meet, I started selling milk on the streets through which I used to earn Rs 40 per day and worked at a bookstall.



My English was not good, and because of this reason, I would take out dictionary books from the bookstall to read and learn. It was the same place I first saw the Men's Health magazine, which attracted me way too much. Since then, I have always had a dream to feature on the cover of this book because seeing a dream won't cost a penny. Desperately, I wanted to check my potential, and then I shifted to Mumbai, where I sold tea to manage survival.

'My Time Came'

A time came when I started working at a gym as a helper. Almost for four years, I worked as a helper and trained myself in my free time. Then I was promoted to the junior trainer post, which eventually motivated me to do much more. A year later, I was promoted to the head trainer post and trained myself enough to participate in any modelling shoot or competition. Around that time, I learned that Men's Health magazine was looking for gym trainers to feature on its cover. I went to Delhi and auditioned for the cover page. It was a massive success as I was featured in the magazine. I kickstarted my career in fitness and modelling since then with consistent dedication and effort.

After a five-year continued effort, I earned a handsome amount of money and decided to shift to Dubai, UAE. It was a new place with new people around me. I opened a gym and struggled to get people on board. For the same, I used to distribute pamphlets and advertising bills on the corner of roads. After four months, I got my first client, and since then, my business has been unstoppable. I repaid all my parents' debt and even gifted them a car, bringing immense happiness to their faces. It was a long journey but worth it.

