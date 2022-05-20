My Story: 'My Journey From Discouraged Childhood To A National Level Wrestling Champion'

My parents did not leave me out much when I was small, always kept me inside the house, and didn't let me explore anything. But my mother supported my dreams, and she always wanted me to be different from others.

I lived in an army colony as my father was in the army. After my parent's death, I was raised by my uncle and aunt. They always looked at me as a burden to their family and wanted me to get married as soon as possible so that they can be free.

As soon as I finished the twelfth grade, they wanted me to get married as they could not afford my higher education. I also agreed to the marriage as I had no other option left.

Life After Marriage

By God's grace, I got supportive in-laws who always backed me in working on my dreams. My husband also helped me in my pursuits and enrolled me in Indraprastha College, Delhi University, for a bachelor's in computer applications.

After joining the college, I became interested in sports, and I was very good at athletics. One day, my teacher encouraged me to join wrestling, and I asked permission from my mother-in-law to allow me to participate in wrestling, and she agreed to it.

I faced a lot of disheartenment from society, but my family always supported me. I just ignored all the pessimism and focused on my game. I then became a professional wrestler only after my marriage.

Wrestling needed a lot of strength, and I slowly started improving my diet plans as I was 80kg before marriage. As a wrestler, I needed a lot of mental and physical strength, so I started focusing on it.

Winning Experience

After my medal-winning performance at the college level, I wanted to work more on wrestling, which made me participate in State level competitions. I had good muscle power and energy. Then I was a Six-time state champion.

The people who had once demoralised me started praising me for my talent in wrestling. So then I planned to do something more energising, I then participated in Nationals, and I was consecutively National medal holder three times. This gave me colossal recognition among people.

After my Nationals, I participated in the Bharat Kesari tournament in India. The Bharat Kesari trophy is awarded to the best heavyweight wrestler in India. And I was two times Bharat Kesari Winner with the support of my husband and my family.

Though I faced a lot of discouragements in my childhood, there was a drastic change in my life after marriage. I feel overwhelmed by my achievements, and I want every woman to showcase their talent and overcome in life as I did.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com