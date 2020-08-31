My Story: 'I Began My Business When I Was 50 And I'm Doing Everything To Keep It Going'

Belonging to an orthodox family, Mariya had to leave college in the first year to get married. With the burden of responsibilities that followed she never got a chance to start her education again. Two years ago at the age of 50, she began designing cotton Hijabs. She received support from her husband even though her relatives termed it as sheer wastage of money. Soon her cotton hijabs were selling good and orders poured in.



"I remember I was 19 & in the first year of college–I was excited to start a career, but my family decided to get me married. In my community, girls were not encouraged to be independent.



My husband was the youngest, so I had a lot of elders to take care of. There used to be so much work, and after my kids were born I would be devoted to them & the house all day. By the time it ended, I'd be exhausted.

Amid this, I began designing cotton Hijabs, for my daughter. One day at the mosque, she was wearing one of my designs, when a lady complimented the design & asked me to make one for her child!

Soon, through word of mouth, people began approaching me. The orders increased so much, that I earned enough to be financially stable. I even contributed to my kids' pocket money. Through it all, my husband was my pillar of strength. He'd come with me to buy fabric & manage my finances!

But my relatives weren't supportive. I remember one of them ordered a dress for her daughter. I put so much hard work into it, but they said I didn't do a good job. I didn't let that deter me–I'd finally found my place & I wasn't going to let it go.

Soon after, I got to know that the shop I used to get fabrics from was shutting down. I saw an opportunity & asked my husband if we could buy the shop and take care of it.

He agreed, but not my kids. They didn't think I'd be okay, out there in the world, all alone. People even questioned my husband, on why he was wasting so much money. But he never hesitated.

We took the plunge & bought the shop–it's been 2.5 years since. I stand in the shop alone & deal with customers every day. In fact, because I'm out the whole day, my daughter-in-law takes care of the household now & all my kids support me!

I began my business when I was 50 & I'm doing everything in my power to be more successful. My most gratifying moment was when I was able to contribute to my daughters in foreign education. It was her biggest dream!

It's moments like these that drive me to push the roadblocks away. I'm lucky to have a husband & a family that lifts me up & makes me feel like I'm capable of anything. I'll do everything it takes to make myself & them proud."

