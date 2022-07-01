All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: It Did Not Matter To Me Or My Family That I Couldnt See, My Hard Work And Dedication Counted

Image Credit: Atypical Advantage

My Story
From our friends atAtypical Advantage

My Story: 'It Did Not Matter To Me Or My Family That I Couldn't See, My Hard Work And Dedication Counted'

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

India,  1 July 2022 10:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Music is food for my soul and a doorway to heaven for me. As soon as I begin my 'riyaz' I'm transported into a different world, one where everything is possible.

Music is food for my soul and a doorway to heaven for me. As soon as I begin my 'riyaz' I'm transported into a different world, one where everything is possible.

I was 3 when I developed an interest in music. My parents recognised my talent and enrolled me in Indian Classical Music classes.

It did not matter to me or my family that I couldn't see. Hard work and dedication to my craft mattered the most. It was a wonderful feeling to perform at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, The Voice, and Indian Idol. Then performing as a voice-over artist for the giant brand, Savlon felt incredible.

I always tried to excel at both academics and mastering my voice. I learned braille when I was a child and then moved to a conventional school to continue my studies till the 7th standard post when I joined a school for the blind. I was awarded the 'Indira Gandhi' Award by the Government of India for outstanding performance in class 10.

During my college days, I participated in a mega event by eminent newsgroup Punjab Kesari called 'Selfie With Daughter' and received an award from them.

Today, I'm working as a solo artist who manages her own brand and runs a youtube channel by the name Resham Talwar where I create covers and also work on my own singles.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Visually Impaired 
Singer Resham Talwar 
Singer 

