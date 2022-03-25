All section
My Story: I Feel Grateful To Be A Part Of Operation Ganga And Fly Stranded Indian Students Back To Their Motherland

My Story

My Story: 'I Feel Grateful To Be A Part Of Operation Ganga And Fly Stranded Indian Students Back To Their Motherland'

Uttarakhand,  25 March 2022 1:44 PM GMT

Captain Vikas Nautiyal is one of the many pilots who contributed to 'Operation Ganga' and helped stranded Indian students in Ukraine get back home. A Brain tumour survivor, the ex-Air Force fighter pilot defeated the life-threatening illness to pursue his passion for flying.

I grew up in an idyllic Dehradun when it was still a small town. It was a peaceful, happy, carefree place where school life enveloped us like a cosy cocoon. There were no distractions in those days, so school was primarily the most fun place you could go to. My father served in the Indian Army, and I also wanted to join it since my childhood days. After my elder brother joined and got commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, my fascination for flying grew its fledgling wings. While undergoing training at National Defense Academy (NDA), I applied and was selected to change service from Army to Air Force.

Had it not been for this strange twist of fate, I would have been an Army Officer serving in the Gorkha Rifles, like my father. Instead, I ended up training at Air Force Academy and then flying the Mig-21 & Mig-29; graduated as a Category 'A' Qualified Flying Instructor, and later on, a part of the Flight Safety Accident Investigation Board of the Air Force, before finally taking premature retirement from the Air Force in 2013.

I had a small role and served in the active war zone as part of a significant force mobilization of the Indian Air Force during Operation Kargil and Parakram. Looking back, it was a privilege to have served the nation. Usually, words like 'Patriotism' and 'Nationalism' are the last things on your mind in such times. The small everyday goals, targets, and missions that you focus on build the bigger picture. In retrospect, the minor details may be forgotten, but you can watch the "Big Picture" yourself.

Such Is Life- Underwent Radiation Therapy

The brain tumour was discovered in 2018 by chance when I went in for an MRI scan due to a mild unilateral hearing loss in one ear. This, for many pilots and other aviation professionals, is an occupational hazard due to the loud, noisy environment we work in.

It came as a bolt from the blue, something that nothing in life can prepare you for. Instantly, I went through a period of denial – "It cannot happen to me!", and despair – "Why did it happen to me?", to complete desperation and disgruntlement. I was worried and felt trapped in my own body and mind.

Fortunately, the tumour was non-malignant and not immediately life-threatening but large enough to warrant treatment. A series of consultations with the best neurosurgeons and radiation oncologists followed. Weighing the options so as not to land up in a situation that would compromise the quality of life, the final decision to undergo 'Radiation Therapy' was taken.

I underwent an IGRT (Image Guided Radiation Therapy) procedure using cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology called 'Cyberknife'. It is a fully automated surgery that was planned, simulated and pre-programmed using a 3D model of the skull via a CT scan, and then make a full-face mask cast using a gel that solidifies around the face profile.

Defeating Brain Tumour To Operation Ganga

After a period of convalescing and having cleared all the million necessary vestibular and auditory checks post-surgery, I was upgraded back to flying in small steps. I have undergone eight MRIs, numerous scans, audiological tests and speak with some of the best neurosurgeons in the country in the course of the treatment.

I am presumably the first pilot who has been upgraded back to flying after being diagnosed with a Brain Tumour (as far as I am informed). Earlier, no pilot was treated and after that been cleared to fly with a similar condition.

Later, I was entrusted with evacuating the Indian students from the Ukraine border under 'Operation Ganga'. There were no jitters at all, and it was just a duty assigned to me, so nothing heroic. We aimed to complete it safely.

While it was a routine flight for us, I am confident it was quite a different feeling for the student passengers who could make it safely across the border and then into the safety of their country. This would not be something they would forget soon.

I remember the Cabin Crew telling me that there were loud cheers when I made the passenger announcements, and also when the aircraft got airborne from Budapest and then again when it touched down in Mumbai. I feel blessed I could contribute towards Operation Ganga and help evacuate the Indian students safely back to their motherland.

Life Has Taught Me A Lot

My tumour is stable and shows signs of Necrosis (dead tissue) because of Radiation Therapy. It is expected to reduce in size slowly as the effects of radiation manifest over time. I have to regularly watch the progress with an annual MRI, other scans and tests. So, it is here to stay for a few more years and will hopefully go away one fine bright day.

When life gives you lemons, you should learn to make Lemonade! Simple logic like that does work. Life teaches us many lessons, but the most prominent address is never to lose hope, never get bogged down no matter how bad things seem, and always believe and hope for a brighter, better day.

I hope my story of being able to pull myself out of despair and darkness would serve as a ray of hope. Small miracles do happen every minute in the universe - if you believe that you are more than the sum of your circumstances.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Editor : Ankita Singh
