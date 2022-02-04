My Story: 'We All Survive By Applying Love, Hope And Faith In Our Lives'

I come from Bengaluru and am a single working mother who raised three beautiful kids that have flown out of the nest. However, the year 2000 changed my life completely. That year, I decided to visit Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where my daughter used to work. One day, my daughter noticed that I was coughing incessantly. Thinking that it must be an allergic reaction, I visited my gynaecologist, who prescribed me antibiotics.

Despite the diagnosis, the cough persisted that raised some alarms. I got more examinations done, which involved checking the breasts as well. Further, my gynaecologist referred me to an oncologist in the city, where I got more tests done. My nephew insisted that I go to Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital, emerging as one of the best hospitals for cancer treatment at that time.

However, the doctor gave the opposite results. The Bengaluru recommended no chemotherapy, but the Mumbai team said otherwise. The entire process is extremely tedious. Since I was juggling my job with the kids, I couldn't frequently travel to do the needful. Therefore, I took the necessary advice and got the treatment back home.

Early Detection Saved My Life

The word 'Cancer' grips everyone with fear. Twenty years ago, numerous treatment methods was a cause of anxiety for several people. However, I held my head high and took the bold step to cure it. I wanted to get on with my life, and I am incredibly fond of travelling and keeping fit. That same year, my friends from the United States came to India, and we planned a trip to Central India.

Coincidently, the trip was planned right after my mastectomy, and I had a big bandage around my chest that made me vulnerable to infections that I could catch. Nonetheless, I took my doctor's advice, who gave me the green light and went on the much-anticipated trip. I had an absolute blast with my friends as it was an unforgettable experience.

As a cancer survivor, I have participated in many awareness campaigns to help people who suffer from the same. Being a fitness buff, I do Yoga regularly and have participated in marathons. I love walking. Come what may, I will take a walk outside. Even if it is raining heavily, I don my rain jacket and hit the roads.

I am lucky that I could detect cancer early on in my life. In this regard, I want to use my experience and help people suffering from the disease. I visit several cancer hospitals where I come across elderly patients with the disease. Their conditions can leave several questions unanswered. I speak to them, I hold their hand and make them believe that everything will be fine. I am here, hail, hearty and healthy, and you will be too. We all need to live each day by applying love, hope and faith in our lives. It will make a lot of difference.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com