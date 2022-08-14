My Story: 'Not Getting Into IIT Is Not End To Life, Many Doors Open When One Closes'

I come from the small town of Uttar Pradesh, where I spent my childhood and completed schooling. I was a topper throughout every class and inclined in engineering. As I grew up, I realised my passion for mechanical engineering, and honestly, I liked it enough to make it my career. For the same, I moved to Kota after completing my class 12 education.



In Kota, I started preparing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) as it was the only gateway for admission to my dream place- the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). I got the first-hand experience of living far away from my family; trust me; it was more challenging than expected. In my native, I was the big fish in a small pond, but big sharks in Kota suddenly surrounded me.

The competition was tough, and it required hard work and dedicated preparation. The only constant support on which I survived the preparation phase was from my family. I, along with my friends, studied for long hours to clear the concepts of exam-related questions. Finally, the day came when I was supposed to appear for the exam- The JEE.

I was confident enough that I would crack the examination but never realised that other students (sharks) were also there who might have studied more than me. On the day of the result, I didn't realise how time passed and still couldn't recall any single moment. I was heartbroken when I saw the result, as it was not enough to take me through IIT. I had so many questions, posing as self-doubts.

I felt like a failure as my family invested so much in my living, education, and other expenses. In those tough and challenging times, my mom held my hands and showed me the way ahead, saying that 'it's not over yet.' I geared up myself again and took admission to a leading engineering college in Delhi.

'I Built My Confidence Again'

I started liking my college and its ambience because of my great friends and the ideal environment to focus on my studies. Then as time passed on, the placement season arrived, which is the most crucial part of college life. I appeared for an interview and started waiting patiently for the results.

One day, a mail came from the Multi-National Company (MNC), which informed me that I'd secured a job with them after successfully qualifying in the interview. My parents were proud of me as I saw tears of happiness in my mom's eyes. It's true that when one door closes, the other opens for those who dare to achieve the goal. It's been a couple of months for me to work at the MNC, and I'm living my dream every day.

