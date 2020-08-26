SheLeads: 'There Is A Leader Hidden In Every Woman, It Is Time We Do Justice To It'

I hailed from a low-income and dysfunctional household. My dad was an alcoholic, and my mom single-handedly ran the house amidst a multiple of struggles. I saw firsthand the survival instincts that drive women to be more than they are expected.

My mom's tenacity and perseverance inspired me to emulate her in many ways. Survival against odds requires an entrepreneurial instinct, and this became firmly implanted in my young mind and would eventually define my path, my vision and my character.

My first drive to survive came when (my sister and) I started running tuitions for other kids to make ends meet. In addition to that, I used to be the collection agent for chit funds that my dad and relatives used to run.

This is something that a lot of women can relate to. We are born survivors. We grow up with extra responsibilities, extra challenges and extra expectations. There is a reason why necessity, mother and invention are mentioned in the same breath.

One of the things women do well instinctively is to connect with the emotions of others. The ability to share your story without discarding the surrounding emotions is a gift that women leaders are blessed with.

When you are a survivor, your ego and intellect seek something bigger even before you can understand it. Even while our family was struggling to stay afloat, I used to be enamoured with the early-morning factory workers I used to wake up to during my travels.

I used to dream of owning a factory like that and even had my preferred uniform colours in mind. This was the first seed of leadership that was planted in my mind

Fast forward a few years, I started with my enterprise, Ganya Agro and all those small milestones have added to my journey till here.

I started my company with a vision to create a brand that every household would remember. In 2018, I was chosen as the Best Women Entrepreneur by MSME Tamil Nadu.

Thara Jayan while receiving an award for her agro-product enterprise.

At 'Ganya Agro Products' we manufacture, retail and export cold-pressed edible oils. It is a traditional method of manufacturing edible oil without any preservatives or chemical.

This was a big moment for me, and I felt validated for my vision and efforts. I started believing in myself as a leader.

I feel women are born survivors, but the irony is that many stay that way. Women are survivors – at home, at work and in front of society. It is about what we have to do instead of what we can do. We are so deep in survival that we sometimes forget to seek more. It's time we do justice to the leader hidden in us. It's time to bring out our multi-tasking capabilities to run the home and the world.

For the past few years, we have been tirelessly working on our mission of creating one lakh woman entrepreneurs – who will be defined by their ability to be leaders in their community and financial independence.

There is a spark in every woman, a spark that can light up the forest, the country and the world! Find the leader in you.. you owe it to the world and yourself."

Note: This series #SheLeads is in collaboration with the U.S. Consulate General Chennai as a commemoration of Women's Equality Day on August 26.

