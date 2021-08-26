My Story: 'If Your Dreams Don't Scare You, They Aren't Big Enough'

A path that I chose to create an identity for myself despite all the hardships I had to sail through. I am sure my soulful journey would definitely not let you scroll away without having one read through to understand, what is it about that doesn't need words to express love for life.

I was raised along with my sister by an ambitious, dutiful, independent single mother, who always kept her head high and feet on the move with endless works added to her life only she became the role model for both of us and for the society we dwell in. As a woman, my mother's challenging lifestyle gave the ultimate reason for me to pursue the one and only dream of my life.

I have always had the passion to educate pregnant women ever since my college days. After my graduation, I started imparting childbirth education to expectant mothers. I feel women treat pregnancy as a sickness rather they should celebrate it. I continued the study and thought process of educating pregnant women about the physical, anatomical and psychological changes that have kept me. The love for the subject had in me into detailed studies to provide the right kind of knowledge on mind consciousness to expectant and post-delivery mothers. Labor can make a woman achieve anything in the world.

The profession of being a Prenatal and Lactation Consultant is very common in other countries unlike in India. Since it is a new stream of the profession, convincing the clientele about the importance of consulting a childbirth educator during pregnancy is often looked over. The usual statement heard from clients is: "My Grandmother, my Mom and my Sister have all gone through pregnancy and they can advise me right. So, why do I need an external person? " Breaking the taboos associated with childbirth and post-delivery is the need of the hour. It is a challenge to bridge the gap between the required childbirth education and pregnant women.

The journey was not easy. With a decade on the field experience in multiple hospitals and woman-child health forums, I earned the trust and eventually gained more knowledge with exposure on every need and requirement of each couple during the entire journey of pregnancy and post-pregnancy tackles. I always updated myself with every scientific research that is invented in the world and my kinship with my work helped me to motivate many women and mothers around the world to enjoy their entire duration of childbirth and psychology related to motherhood.

The learning curve in the field of medicine is endless and my learning continued to lean towards more discoveries and guidelines required for the different generations of mothers. This taught me the very chapter on every pregnancy is its own birth to two new lives and framing of new relationships. Every drop of happy tears from every client clanked me to understand the immunity of the relationship in motherhood and this paved me the way to embrace the opportunity as the proud "Chairperson and the Head of Training and Development for PCC India (Pregnancy Celebration Center – India)" and Lactation Consultant at Apollo Cradle & Childrens Hospital, Karapakkam.

I never stopped myself from sharing my knowledge with the upcoming generation of woman who is interested in the similar field. The expectations and encouragement from my professional network led me to share my lectures at many popular schools, colleges and corporates in Chennai. The challenges that I faced to develop a network without much luck from my professional frontier is the reason I built my own forte for the appropriate guidance and preaching to the upcoming generation of birth professionals.

I strongly believe in the mission of empowering every pregnant woman and teach through prenatal sessions and lactation counselling with my mantra of "Pregnancy is not a sickness it is a celebration" to the beginning of a new journey".

In such a competitive field my challenging attitude to pursue my dream is always supported by my family and equally criticized for further improvement. Nothing is more challenging when the person who loves you the most gives you the criticism and challenges you to prove yourself for your own happiness. I imbibed the attitude to rely on my own shoulders to carry the logs from my mother and it is the main reason for me today to shadow that chivalry on every woman.

My favourite quote is "The size of your dreams must always exceed your current capacity to achieve them. If your dreams don't scare you, they aren't big enough." My dreams are miles to go and one full stop does not end it but continues to a next new journey to a new life.

