All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
My Story: If Your Dreams Dont Scare You, They Arent Big Enough

Image Credit: Teena Abishek

My Story

My Story: 'If Your Dreams Don't Scare You, They Aren't Big Enough'

Teena Abishek

By: Teena Abishek  (Guest Author) 

Teena Abishek

Teena Abishek

Guest Author
See article by Teena Abishek

India,  26 Aug 2021 1:28 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-08-26T18:58:55+05:30check update history

Creatives : Teena Abishek

Teena Abishek

Teena Abishek

Guest Author

Teena Abishek is a Prenatal & Lactation Consultant from Childbirth and Postpartum Professional Association, CAPPA - USA and also a Psychologist. She has got 9 plus years of solid medical professional experience. Currently, she is practising at Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, OMR Karapakkam. Her mission is to empower pregnant women and their families through prenatal education and breastfeeding counselling. Her main Motto is to create awareness that “Pregnancy is not a sickness, it’s a celebration” that is why she has named her organization “Pregancy Celebration Center- PCC India) She is also certified by UNICEF for Infant and Young Child Feeding program and HUG Your Baby organization for Breastfeeding related programs. She is a member of ILCA (International Lactation Consultant Association). She is the Chairperson / Head of Training & Development for the organization Pregnancy Celebration Center (PCC - India). She is a Star of COVID Award winner from World Humanitarian Drive, the United Kingdom for her Humanitarian deeds to the society during the crisis of Coivd19. She is also certified by the World health organization (WHO) for COVID 19 Operational Planning Guidelines and Partners Platform to support country preparedness and response. As a Woman health Speaker, she has been featured in various Top Television programs, Newspapers, and radio shows.

See article by Teena Abishek

Teena Abishek works as a prenatal and lactation consultant. Through her work, she wants to break the taboos associated with childbirth and educate the next generation of mothers with the latest development in this field.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

A path that I chose to create an identity for myself despite all the hardships I had to sail through. I am sure my soulful journey would definitely not let you scroll away without having one read through to understand, what is it about that doesn't need words to express love for life.

I was raised along with my sister by an ambitious, dutiful, independent single mother, who always kept her head high and feet on the move with endless works added to her life only she became the role model for both of us and for the society we dwell in. As a woman, my mother's challenging lifestyle gave the ultimate reason for me to pursue the one and only dream of my life.

I have always had the passion to educate pregnant women ever since my college days. After my graduation, I started imparting childbirth education to expectant mothers. I feel women treat pregnancy as a sickness rather they should celebrate it. I continued the study and thought process of educating pregnant women about the physical, anatomical and psychological changes that have kept me. The love for the subject had in me into detailed studies to provide the right kind of knowledge on mind consciousness to expectant and post-delivery mothers. Labor can make a woman achieve anything in the world.

The profession of being a Prenatal and Lactation Consultant is very common in other countries unlike in India. Since it is a new stream of the profession, convincing the clientele about the importance of consulting a childbirth educator during pregnancy is often looked over. The usual statement heard from clients is: "My Grandmother, my Mom and my Sister have all gone through pregnancy and they can advise me right. So, why do I need an external person? " Breaking the taboos associated with childbirth and post-delivery is the need of the hour. It is a challenge to bridge the gap between the required childbirth education and pregnant women.

The journey was not easy. With a decade on the field experience in multiple hospitals and woman-child health forums, I earned the trust and eventually gained more knowledge with exposure on every need and requirement of each couple during the entire journey of pregnancy and post-pregnancy tackles. I always updated myself with every scientific research that is invented in the world and my kinship with my work helped me to motivate many women and mothers around the world to enjoy their entire duration of childbirth and psychology related to motherhood.

The learning curve in the field of medicine is endless and my learning continued to lean towards more discoveries and guidelines required for the different generations of mothers. This taught me the very chapter on every pregnancy is its own birth to two new lives and framing of new relationships. Every drop of happy tears from every client clanked me to understand the immunity of the relationship in motherhood and this paved me the way to embrace the opportunity as the proud "Chairperson and the Head of Training and Development for PCC India (Pregnancy Celebration Center – India)" and Lactation Consultant at Apollo Cradle & Childrens Hospital, Karapakkam.

I never stopped myself from sharing my knowledge with the upcoming generation of woman who is interested in the similar field. The expectations and encouragement from my professional network led me to share my lectures at many popular schools, colleges and corporates in Chennai. The challenges that I faced to develop a network without much luck from my professional frontier is the reason I built my own forte for the appropriate guidance and preaching to the upcoming generation of birth professionals.

I strongly believe in the mission of empowering every pregnant woman and teach through prenatal sessions and lactation counselling with my mantra of "Pregnancy is not a sickness it is a celebration" to the beginning of a new journey".

In such a competitive field my challenging attitude to pursue my dream is always supported by my family and equally criticized for further improvement. Nothing is more challenging when the person who loves you the most gives you the criticism and challenges you to prove yourself for your own happiness. I imbibed the attitude to rely on my own shoulders to carry the logs from my mother and it is the main reason for me today to shadow that chivalry on every woman.

My favourite quote is "The size of your dreams must always exceed your current capacity to achieve them. If your dreams don't scare you, they aren't big enough." My dreams are miles to go and one full stop does not end it but continues to a next new journey to a new life.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Creatives : Teena Abishek
MyStory 
Pregnant Women 
doctor 
Childbirth 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X