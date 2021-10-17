My Story: 'I Can Skip My Meal, But Not My Reading'

I am a book reviewer, author, translator, copy editor, freelance blogger for some publications and some e-magazines. I have completed my B Tech in computer science and a former SAP technical consultant. I am an avid reader. It is a part of my life. I have finished reading around 16,50 books and the list is endless. I want to read all the books in the world even though it's not possible practically. I am so fond of it that I can miss my meal but not my reading.



The habit of reading was inculcated in me by my family. My mother is a writer in Telugu and my father is a voracious reader. I was introduced to books when I was in grade 3. At that time I love reading Archies comics, Champak, Tinkle, and the Telugu edition of Chandamama. When I was young, this genre fascinated me more.

The journey of me becoming a full-time book reviewer was something that happened gradually. I started as a blogger and then as a serious book review. Whenever I used to buy books online, I used to review them on the website itself. I quit my job in 2016. In 2017, my friend asked me to review one book and at that time I had no idea about it. I started blogging in 2017. In this manner, my hobby became a part-time profession for me.



I used to read Telugu as it is my mother tongue and English and Hindi as well. I started listening to audiobooks of other south Indian languages as they are similar to my mother tongue. Earlier this year, my blog was listed in the top 100 book reviewing blogs and was ranked in the 27th position in India.



Nowadays, people do not even have proper time for themselves and it's quite tough to get time for reading books. The young generation is not reading regional languages books as there is a lack of new generation authors. I read the Telugu books my parents read while they were growing up. Also, the reading habit is slowly disappearing because all information is available on our phone. Since English has become a global language, regional languages are also vanishing.



Among the new generation, my favorite author is Chetan Bhagat. The way he explains the story using simple language is what attracted me to his work. Well, I read books from every genre. I am a multi-tasker you can say as I watch TV while reading a book.

The tips I have for beginners to start picking up the habit is:

You should understand where your interest lies, what kind of things you like in your life, and what entices you more

A little research and some conversation with people will help decide which book you want to read

Talk to people who read. Try reading blogs and start reading book reviews

Pick up any book you have at your home and start reading them

I finish approximately four to five books in two-three days. A 40-page book, a 10-page book and a one-page book is also a book. I pick up books through which I can manage my other time too. I am a movie buff and love watching world cinema. There are stories picturised through films and even in a much better way than books. Visuals usually take two to three hours of your time whereas a book takes few days to finish. But the journey we go through while reading a book is something we can't experience while watching a movie.

