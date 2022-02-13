All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: We Should Be Thankful To Natures Forces And Farmers For The Food On Our Plate

Image Credits: Sucheta Bhandare (Source) 

My Story

My Story: 'We Should Be Thankful To Nature's Forces And Farmers For The Food On Our Plate'

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena  (Digital Journalist) 

Maharashtra,  13 Feb 2022 6:34 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Sucheta Bhandare's humble roots intensified her love for agriculture. Leaving her job in Pune, she came back to her village in Nashik against her family's wishes to start a venture promoting healthy and holistic food.

I belong to an agricultural family, and we have a small farm in Nashik. I remember my childhood days were unlike any other. Everything in nature's cycle was perfect, and there was no pollution and chemicals around me, which satisfied me.

I have always considered myself lucky. Growing up, we were discouraged from consuming junk food. Living on a farm pushed us to eat healthy and fresh food always. We used to grow seasonal fruits and vegetables, which were the only resources.

Before every meal, we used to say a prayer in Marathi. It meant that eating food is a sacred act. Therefore, we should be thankful to nature's forces, farmers and our parents for the meal on our plate. Not only that, wasting food is looked down upon by my family, especially my grandmother.

Following My True Calling: Farming

I do not recall the exact time I found myself fascinated by farming. Our school days consisted of going to the farm and doing the work there, and we did various activities as well. During that time, I observed every nitty-gritty of the process, which amazed me to no end.

Since then, I have realised that my true calling was in farming. However, my parents thought otherwise. They wanted me to go into the big city, study and make a name for myself. Therefore I moved to Pune to fulfil their wishes.

During my stint in the big city, I missed the pure and unadulterated life in my village, and I longed to connect with nature, which is why I started going on treks and cycling.

The bustling city life has its advantages and disadvantages. Despite having more resources than the village, it lacked healthy food, which made me crave farm life. It also ignited my desire to go back and start a venture that promoted healthy eating habits and gave the local farmers recognition.

Birth of EarthPoorna

After finishing by M Com and B Ed, I came back home to start 'EarthPoorna'. In Marathi, the name means 'meaningful food', which was the message I wanted to convey to everyone. Our grandmother used traditional recipes passed down but with a modern twist. With a nutrition expert and Ayurveda practitioner guiding us, we create a mouthful that is not only delicious but also healthy and eco-friendly.

However, its inception was not easy. My family was not very keen on returning to farm life after leaving possibly lucrative city life. Not only that, it took a lot of time convincing the farmers to work with the venture. They had stopped ragi plantation as there was no market demand, but they agreed and restarted the farming when we told them our plan.

It took 'EarthPoorna' products around six months to take off. During this time, I realised how patience truly is a virtue. However long the wait, one should not compromise all their values. Just be resilient and patient, and everything will be fine.

The lessons paid off as now we sell over 100 boxes every week. We maintain the quality of the product and make sure it reaches the customers on time and in great shape. The brand's success is wholly attributed to the patience and resilience while conceptualising it. It is essential to be honest with yourself when handling a business. Whatever mistakes you make, learn from them, and they will only help you grow further.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

