My Story: "I Took Life's Reins In My Own Hands, Became The Driver Of My Destiny And Plunged Into My Big 'Why'!"

Hardships are often a test of character, perseverance and resilience. My life's story has taught me these qualities, albeit the hard way. From being born in a humble middle-class family to seeing my father struggle through a paralytic attack at just 11 years of age to building a learning ecosystem around personal growth that enables people to be the best they can be. Seeing silver linings during a hard grind and never giving up ultimately resulted in me gaining valuable lessons that I now seek to pass on.



Back in the day in Chennai, a simple life, a small house, and an excellent academic record were what I knew until tragedy struck. I was in grade 6 when my father had a paralytic brain stroke on the right side. From that day, he never worked. I continue my education through the scholarships I received from my school. With mountains of debts, I was quick to sacrifice my childhood dream of studying at IIT Madras to join the Polytechnic so I could finish my studies sooner and start earning for the family. When I was 17-years-old, my father passed away. Having seen a lot of hardships and financial stress on my mother, I took up my first job at the young age of 18, a time when most people are just getting started with higher education and their campus life. I tell people that they need to have a strong 'Why' to succeed in life. I never cried when I saw my father's body. I just had one thought stuck in my head: 'Come what may, I want to make my mother live like a queen'. That was my big 'Why' in life. My first salary was 3,400-odd rupees. My first salary at HCL wasn't enough to pay the interest of that 24-lakh loan. I've done hundreds of things since then. After three failed businesses, Success Gyan happened! I experienced a huge transformation in my life by attending the training programmes of some of the world's finest trainers like Brian Tracy, Tony Robbins and T Harv Eker. Tracy's training helped me focus and move in the right direction, and since then, there has been no looking back. I promised to host a session with Brian Tracy for my network of family and friends when I could afford it, and it was a huge success when it finally materialized in 2012. After this first breakthrough, we had many more and touched a million lives, just like mine was touched.