Caste discrimination
My Story: Music Composition Industry Needs More Female Participation
My Story

My Story: 'Music Composition Industry Needs More Female Participation'

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu  (Remote Intern) 

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Tamil Nadu,  20 Oct 2021 11:15 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-20T16:55:17+05:30

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Sterlin Nithya, an A.R Rehman's music school pass-out, is working hard to get a kick start in her music composition profession. She is a pianist, musician, and flute player too.

I am Sterlin Nithya –a music composer, a pianist, an educator, and a flute player too. I have completed my music education at KM Music Conservatory, Chennai. I am a music enthusiast and wanted to play as many instruments as I can and wanted to produce something soothing and unique out of that.

For me, music elevates me and gives me a different type of energy. Some people always relate musicians with performance and everything. But I as an educator wanted to convey that there is always a slight difference between each thing. Educators wanted to deliver knowledge selflessly and cultivate a good base as their main priority, they don't allow for experiments in starting and whereas performers are quite secretive with their tricks and creativity in their music which is their uniqueness.

In this hustle-bustle world, music is something that gives you peace of mind, relieves stress, and fills a sense of joy inside you. But the harsh reality that I have met in lockdown was that in our country music is still the last priority. In a country that is rich in vast classical music, but in lockdown when it comes to the extracurricular syllabus, music was the first subject to delete at that moment to reduce the online classes time which was not at all justifiable. In west countries, they give equal importance to music as other educational subjects.

If music will be taught at an early age it will help the child to cope up in the future much differently. Nowadays bureaucrats, doctors, army persons started learning music, and somewhere their participation in this field has been increased. The main reason behind this is that music is a stress buster and brings you to a peaceful zone.

I am a Pianist more rather than just defining myself as a composer. I produce jingles, dubbed a few commercials, have given music for short films and in starting I have done some freelance sound engineering work too.

In the starting, it was no doubt a tough job to enter and survive in this industry. Yeah, the reason may be the lack of female participation in the music composition field. There is not a big list of female Indian composers in the industry. We face hurdles, even got rejected sometimes, or just wait for the right opportunity.

My music has been selected in the Aari Arjuna movie. I went for a normal visit at one studio that turned my whole life. It was a funny incident that sums up an opportunity for me. I went to the studio for some project and there is one person who asked me if I can put a few musical lines between the gap within two scenes and the situation explained. I ponder over it few minutes and recited my words. And not only my words even my voice got selected. So yes opportunity will come to you accidentally, you just need to polish and work on yourself.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com.

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
Sterlin Nithya 
female Music composer 
musician 
Km School 

