My Story: 'Music Composition Industry Needs More Female Participation'

I am Sterlin Nithya –a music composer, a pianist, an educator, and a flute player too. I have completed my music education at KM Music Conservatory, Chennai. I am a music enthusiast and wanted to play as many instruments as I can and wanted to produce something soothing and unique out of that.



For me, music elevates me and gives me a different type of energy. Some people always relate musicians with performance and everything. But I as an educator wanted to convey that there is always a slight difference between each thing. Educators wanted to deliver knowledge selflessly and cultivate a good base as their main priority, they don't allow for experiments in starting and whereas performers are quite secretive with their tricks and creativity in their music which is their uniqueness.

In this hustle-bustle world, music is something that gives you peace of mind, relieves stress, and fills a sense of joy inside you. But the harsh reality that I have met in lockdown was that in our country music is still the last priority. In a country that is rich in vast classical music, but in lockdown when it comes to the extracurricular syllabus, music was the first subject to delete at that moment to reduce the online classes time which was not at all justifiable. In west countries, they give equal importance to music as other educational subjects.

If music will be taught at an early age it will help the child to cope up in the future much differently. Nowadays bureaucrats, doctors, army persons started learning music, and somewhere their participation in this field has been increased. The main reason behind this is that music is a stress buster and brings you to a peaceful zone.

I am a Pianist more rather than just defining myself as a composer. I produce jingles, dubbed a few commercials, have given music for short films and in starting I have done some freelance sound engineering work too.

In the starting, it was no doubt a tough job to enter and survive in this industry. Yeah, the reason may be the lack of female participation in the music composition field. There is not a big list of female Indian composers in the industry. We face hurdles, even got rejected sometimes, or just wait for the right opportunity.

My music has been selected in the Aari Arjuna movie. I went for a normal visit at one studio that turned my whole life. It was a funny incident that sums up an opportunity for me. I went to the studio for some project and there is one person who asked me if I can put a few musical lines between the gap within two scenes and the situation explained. I ponder over it few minutes and recited my words. And not only my words even my voice got selected. So yes opportunity will come to you accidentally, you just need to polish and work on yourself.

