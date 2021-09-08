All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
My Story: My Best Timing With Speed-Cubing Has Been 6.5 Seconds

Image Credit: From the Source

My Story

My Story: 'My Best Timing With Speed-Cubing Has Been 6.5 Seconds'

Ratika Rana

By: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist
See article by Ratika Rana

Tamil Nadu,  8 Sep 2021 10:38 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The 28-year-old Narasimhan Bhargav is a master of several traits. He was the go-to person for snake rescuing during his MBA days, has done a PhD and represents India at World Championships for Speed-Cubing.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

I started pursuing my MBA in Goa in 2017, and many reptiles would come onto the campus owing to the location in the Western Ghats. Earlier, when snakes and scorpions came, people would kill them and throw them away because they could not distinguish between the venomous and non-venomous ones. I had a little knowledge about snakes but had not rescued many earlier, therefore I started identifying the snakes and began rescuing with the help of a bottle. I would bring the bottle closer to them and they would get inside or I would manoeuvre them a bit to get their attention, catch them, and later release them into the wild.




I started by saving some non-venomous snakes, but the venomous ones started coming in during the monsoons. I have rescued close to 15 plus snakes during my MBA course. Today, I don't regularly see the snakes now, but whenever I do and see that someone is about to kill the reptile, I would prefer to volunteer and save the snake.

Represent India in World Championships for Speed-Cubing

Apart from that, I learnt to solve a Rubik's cube in 2010, and since then, I have been doing it. I started representing India in 2011 and have two Guinness World Records on my name yet. It has been 11 years since I first competed in competitions organised by the World Cube Association (WCA) in India. In 2015, I was one of the four Indians who represented India in the World Championships in Brazil, and in 2019, I had represented the country in Paris with five other Indians. My best timing in single-hand Rubik's cube in 6.5 seconds, and this has been the best timing for any Indian in all 17 official events under WCA.



Currently, I am working with a multi-national firm after my PhD, and Master's in Chennai, and speed-cubing is like a hobby. One thing that I live by in life is, "Man is made by his belief. As he believes, so he is."


If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at
mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
snakes 
Rescue 
World Championships 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X