I started pursuing my MBA in Goa in 2017, and many reptiles would come onto the campus owing to the location in the Western Ghats. Earlier, when snakes and scorpions came, people would kill them and throw them away because they could not distinguish between the venomous and non-venomous ones. I had a little knowledge about snakes but had not rescued many earlier, therefore I started identifying the snakes and began rescuing with the help of a bottle. I would bring the bottle closer to them and they would get inside or I would manoeuvre them a bit to get their attention, catch them, and later release them into the wild.













I started by saving some non-venomous snakes, but the venomous ones started coming in during the monsoons. I have rescued close to 15 plus snakes during my MBA course. Today, I don't regularly see the snakes now, but whenever I do and see that someone is about to kill the reptile, I would prefer to volunteer and save the snake.



Represent India in World Championships for Speed-Cubing

Apart from that, I learnt to solve a Rubik's cube in 2010, and since then, I have been doing it. I started representing India in 2011 and have two Guinness World Records on my name yet. It has been 11 years since I first competed in competitions organised by the World Cube Association (WCA) in India. In 2015, I was one of the four Indians who represented India in the World Championships in Brazil, and in 2019, I had represented the country in Paris with five other Indians. My best timing in single-hand Rubik's cube in 6.5 seconds, and this has been the best timing for any Indian in all 17 official events under WCA.









Currently, I am working with a multi-national firm after my PhD, and Master's in Chennai, and speed-cubing is like a hobby. One thing that I live by in life is, "Man is made by his belief. As he believes, so he is."





If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at

mystory@thelogicalindian.com



