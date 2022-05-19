My Story: 'My Journey From National-Level Gymnast To A Popular Reality Show Winner'

I started practising Gymnastics in grade five and had no support from my parents until my aunt tried convincing them. My parents knew that Gymnastics had scope in the future, and I was a bright student learning this sport.

My family has always motivated and encouraged me to pursue my dream, but I faced a lot of discouragement from society. In Haryana, women are not uplifted to continue their education after a certain level, and they are considered a burden and married off by the age of 18. But I am thankful to my family, who has always inspired me.

State And National Level Achievements

My first winning experience in Haryana during my childhood roused me to participate in state-level and national-level competitions. That is when I learned a lot about myself and my strengths. I had good physical and muscular strength when participating in my state-level competition. After my victory, my society slowly changed its view towards me and my sports and supported me in participating in the nationals.

I was so happy that they started supporting me, which I never thought they would do. I had to gain a lot of core strengths for my national-level competition, and finally, I was a national-medal holder. The victory gave me a lot of physical and mental strength.

Despite my medal-winning performance in the state and national level competitions, I was not able to perform gymnastics at the international level as I did not have the proper access to training and infrastructure of the sport. I am the family's sole breadwinner as I proudly take care of my father, mother and two siblings.

New Recognition From Reality Show

After participating in state-level and national-level competitions, I still wanted to do something different that could give me recognition among people. I wanted to make use of my Gymnastic talent on any other platform.

That is when I came through India's got talent show season 9, where one of the crew wanted stunt girls for their dance. The crew from Delhi, "Bomb Fire", wanted me to collab with their team, and we were 22 girls in the group. This was a powerful platform for me to showcase my talent in front of a large crowd. We thought that we wouldn't be able to make it after three to four performances as there were many talented people. But we gave our level best and judges also started supporting us.

People slowly started recognising our team, and we had a lot of supporters. It was our final day, and we had to give our level best performance to win the trophy. We became the second runner up of India's Got Talent Season 9. That moment was a nostalgic moment for me.

Now everyone has started recognising me. My further goal is to teach gymnasts who cannot afford it, and I want them to get their right to the sport so that they can showcase their talents to everyone.

