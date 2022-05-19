All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: My Journey From National-Level Gymnast To A Popular Reality Show Winner

Image Credit- The Source

My Story

My Story: 'My Journey From National-Level Gymnast To A Popular Reality Show Winner'

Noureen Begum

Writer: Noureen Begum  (Remote Intern) 

Noureen Begum

Noureen Begum

Remote Intern

I am currently pursuing my UG 2nd year programme at Meenakshi College for Women. I am quite passionate about writing and I will put all my efforts while doing my writing work. I would like to increase my writing ability by this Internship as this is a great opportunity and I will try to do my level best.

See article by Noureen Begum

Haryana,  19 May 2022 1:50 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Shalu Kirar is a state and national level medal holder and has faced a lot of struggles to gain recognition for her talent. Even after winning nationals, she did not receive proper credit, and thus participated in India's Got Talent and earned the deserved praise.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I started practising Gymnastics in grade five and had no support from my parents until my aunt tried convincing them. My parents knew that Gymnastics had scope in the future, and I was a bright student learning this sport.

My family has always motivated and encouraged me to pursue my dream, but I faced a lot of discouragement from society. In Haryana, women are not uplifted to continue their education after a certain level, and they are considered a burden and married off by the age of 18. But I am thankful to my family, who has always inspired me.

State And National Level Achievements

My first winning experience in Haryana during my childhood roused me to participate in state-level and national-level competitions. That is when I learned a lot about myself and my strengths. I had good physical and muscular strength when participating in my state-level competition. After my victory, my society slowly changed its view towards me and my sports and supported me in participating in the nationals.

I was so happy that they started supporting me, which I never thought they would do. I had to gain a lot of core strengths for my national-level competition, and finally, I was a national-medal holder. The victory gave me a lot of physical and mental strength.

Despite my medal-winning performance in the state and national level competitions, I was not able to perform gymnastics at the international level as I did not have the proper access to training and infrastructure of the sport. I am the family's sole breadwinner as I proudly take care of my father, mother and two siblings.

New Recognition From Reality Show

After participating in state-level and national-level competitions, I still wanted to do something different that could give me recognition among people. I wanted to make use of my Gymnastic talent on any other platform.

That is when I came through India's got talent show season 9, where one of the crew wanted stunt girls for their dance. The crew from Delhi, "Bomb Fire", wanted me to collab with their team, and we were 22 girls in the group. This was a powerful platform for me to showcase my talent in front of a large crowd. We thought that we wouldn't be able to make it after three to four performances as there were many talented people. But we gave our level best and judges also started supporting us.

People slowly started recognising our team, and we had a lot of supporters. It was our final day, and we had to give our level best performance to win the trophy. We became the second runner up of India's Got Talent Season 9. That moment was a nostalgic moment for me.

Now everyone has started recognising me. My further goal is to teach gymnasts who cannot afford it, and I want them to get their right to the sport so that they can showcase their talents to everyone.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Shalu Kirar 
Gymnastics 
Haryana 

Must Reads

My Story: 'My Journey From National-Level Gymnast To A Popular Reality Show Winner'
Story Of 15 Year Old Boy Charged With Stealing Bread And Given Generous Aid By Judge Is False
Trifurcated Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Back To Square One After 10 Years: Why Back-Forth Happening?
Meet Saurav Bhaik, Man Behind India's New PM Museum And One Of Delhi's Most Iconic Structures
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X