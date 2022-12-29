All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: My Disorder Deteriorates With Time, But I Did Not Let It Deteriorate My Spirit

Image Credits: Atypical AdvantageActor Prepares

My Story
From our friends atAtypical Advantage

My Story: 'My Disorder Deteriorates With Time, But I Did Not Let It Deteriorate My Spirit'

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  29 Dec 2022 11:58 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-12-29T17:40:10+05:30check update history

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Sachin Shetty is a banker by profession and a dancer and actor by passion. Despite his motor disability, he strongly believes that nothing is impossible and that any door would open if you have a little faith in yourself.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

People often view disabilities as a barrier towards achieving their dreams. I was among them as well, who thought that I did not have much to bring to the table with the condition I am in. I have a rare neuromuscular disorder called Distal Spinal Muscular Atrophy, which deteriorates with time.

As I grew up, I decided that I would not let the disorder deteriorate my spirit, and began drawing inspiration from the many people and stories I came across. Years of learning, growing, and moving out of my comfort zone - today, I speak about my own story and hope to inspire many.

Seizing The Day

Due to my disability, I had to leave behind my education in the sixth standard as there weren't many institutions accessible for people like me. Moving around on my own was a challenge, and there weren't people who could take me around in the school as well. So dropping out was the only option ahead of me at the time. As much as the decision disheartened my parents, they chose not to give up hope. My mother encouraged me to read as many books and newspapers as possible and keep myself engaged.

Later on, I was fortunate to have found someone who could take me to school, and this way, I could complete my schooling and graduate from college. I then went on to become a banker at the State Bank of India, where I got to meet and interact with many people.

One of my strongest fortes is that I am a good listener and can connect easily with a lot of people. The lives and stories they brought to me inspired me beyond what I could put through words.

However, I always carried around a missing emotion within me, as I wanted to be able to bring something to the table. Some people were good at drawing, some were good at singing, and I believed for the longest time that I was not good at any of these. But as we all mature, we start to view things differently. I realised that there's a lot more capacity within me than I admit and that it deserved the limelight just like other talents.

During the pandemic, there were a whole lot of diverse trends and people seeking their passions while they were locked up in their homes. I, too, went on to find my passion and did a month's course on acting from a renowned academy. This experience had a significant impact on me, and opened up a whole new avenue that I had never even fathomed. Soon, I tried my hand at giving voiceovers to visuals, content creation and even went on to host a weekly show at Radio Udaan. Today, I introduce myself as a man who wears multiple hats - a banker by profession, dancer, motivational speaker, actor, and much more driven by passion.

Chasing Opportunities

As a child, I believed that many avenues in my life were closed for me, so whenever an opportunity came, I never missed it for the world and seized it with all I had. After my acting course, I received exposure to the field and was soon offered a role to act in an ad film. The minute I stepped into my first ever shooting set and was being groomed professionally - it is a memory I would cherish for the rest of my journey. I recollect being overwhelmed and ending up in tears after the shoot.

From there on, I haven't looked back and went on to participate in multiple shows such as India's Got Talent, Dance India Dance, and Roadies. Having a locomotor disability did not seem like that big of a concern anymore, and I made sure that I gave my best in everything I stepped into. If pursued with utmost sincerity, any art form can evolve one's creative acumen. It has helped me grow as a person and find my wings. Today, I hold the dream of taking my talents to the entertainment industry and hope to inspire more models with disabilities to join the bandwagon and bring in a much-needed representation.

I truly believe that if you think the doors are closed, then the doors are definitely closed. You need to carry a little faith in yourself and kick open the doors. Art does not differentiate between me and someone who does not have the limitations that I do. If you look closely, you will find at least one individual in every art space who has broken all sorts of barriers and made their name in the industry. The stage is the same for all, and with a bit of faith, everyone can find their own place.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Disabled People 
Inspiring stories 
Inclusive Society 
Entertainment industry 
Sachin shetty 
Atypical advantage 

Must Reads

Deaths Due To Accident In India Crossed 1.5 Lakh Mark; Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu Tops List
Masks, Sanitisers & RT-PCR Tests: States Undertake Preventive Measures Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
My Story: 'My Disorder Deteriorates With Time, But I Did Not Let It Deteriorate My Spirit'
Reducing Carbon Footprint! IEX Becomes India's First Carbon-Neutral Power Exchange, Know More
Similar Posts
My Story: My Family Believes I Am A Person With Exceptional Ability
My Story

My Story: 'My Family Believes I Am A Person With Exceptional Ability'

Atypical Advantage
My Story: I Could Not Speak, But My Painting Spoke With Many People
My Story

My Story: 'I Could Not Speak, But My Painting Spoke With Many People'

Atypical Advantage
My Story: After Leaving My Permanent Government Job, I Became An Entrepreneur At Age 56
My Story

My Story: 'After Leaving My Permanent Government Job, I Became An Entrepreneur At Age 56'

Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story:My Mother Even Studied Braille To Help Me With Schooling
My Story

My Story:'My Mother Even Studied Braille To Help Me With Schooling'

Atypical Advantage
My Story: I Had To Select A Profession Which Would Allow Me To Work In An Accessible & Inclusive Environment
My Story

My Story: 'I Had To Select A Profession Which Would Allow Me To Work In An Accessible & Inclusive...

Atypical Advantage

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X