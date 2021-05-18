Road To Recovery: 'Believe In Yourself, Let Your Body Heal', Says 20-Year-Old Student Who Beats COVID-19

The second wave of COVID-19 has been affecting young adults and children lately. Amid the chaos, many have been recovering by simply following home remedies, taking necessary precautions, and by helping those in need. One such 20-year-old undergraduate student beat COVID-19 and fought back with immense positivity.

Ardra Ramdas, a 20-year-old undergraduate student from Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru was a victim of the coronavirus in the first week of May and it took her close to 10 days to test negative.

"I went to Bengaluru in the month of March, and it was all fine till the end of April. I had a group of 4 friends along with me who had come to Bengaluru around the same time and believe it or not, except two of them, we all contracted the virus. I was fine and was asymptomatic. Nevertheless, the post-COVID symptoms have been too tough for me," said Ardra to The Logical Indian.

Ardra, along with her friends, isolated herself at her friends flat before she decided to come back to Kerala. During her 10-day home isolation, she did not have severe symptoms. However, mild fever, body pain and weakness were some of the symptoms that she experienced. "I was happy for my friends who tested negative. However, I was also worried about my friends who were quarantining with me since I had to be responsible and take care of them. Without your parents or a guardian, it does become difficult at times," added Ardra.

In addition to this, Ardra also mentioned how COVID had taken a toll on her mental health. The incoming news stories and the fact that she had the virus made her anxious throughout her journey. Although she was with her friends during this period, they were all in separate rooms and had to be away from each other.

On her road to recovery, the post COVID symptoms brought about a lot of distress. "Although I have been doing better now, I have a strep throat and an ear infection. It has been bothering me; however, I have been taking all the necessary precautions to become better than ever before," mentioned Ardra.

When asked about her daily routine, Ardra mentioned how she had a lot of responsibilities to be taken care of while she had COVID. From checking the temperature of her friends to doing college assignments, Ardra tried to maintain a balance in her personal and professional life even when she contracted the virus. Procrastination had become a part of her life now since her body was slowing down and it had become difficult to do the day-to-day tasks.

"More than the physical health, my mental health was diminishing. When you contract a virus that the entire world is battling with, you start becoming scared. In addition to this, when you have people with you, who are close to you, you are in a constant state of worry since you want them to be better as soon as possible," said Ardra.

Being away from home was particularly difficult simply because this is the first time, she went through such a situation. "The youth demands to be independent. However, when you are sick and in need, you crave parental and emotional support," mentioned Ardra.

To pass her time, Ardra did read books and listen to music. However, due to the constant state of worry, reading had become tougher since she was unable to concentrate. Being physically and mental down did take a toll on her, however, she kept herself positive and did not lose the spirit.

Ardra also indulged in a lot of home remedies that helped her fight back. "Fruits were our breakfast, lunch and dinner. We ate oranges and bought 1 kg of musambis as well. In addition to this, we also had mangoes. Lemon water kept us hydrated. Also, steam! It helps you feel so much better and makes your skin great," said Ardra.

In addition to the home remedies, Ardra also mentioned how her friends were her support system during this period. The video calls and the text messages helped her feel so much better. A fan of the famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Ardra watched the show daily. This helped her in distracting her from the negative thoughts and anxiety as well.

"Painstakingly Alone are the two words that I would describe my COVID journey with. My friends and I never went outside, yet we contracted the virus. Having COVID or any health issue isn't easy, but it is important to give our body rest and time to heal. Believe in yourself and let your body heal. Let it fight against the virus and you surely will come out as a fighter," said Ardra.

Also Read: My Story: 'Turned My Hobby Of Strawberry Farming Into A Profitable Venture During Lockdown'





