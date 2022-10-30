My Story: 'The Tunnel Was Dark But It Was Not The End Of The Road For Me'

I learnt how to make the best out of life at a very early age by trying my hand at various things, from dancing, cooking, and modelling to running my own business.

I was diagnosed with hearing impairment when I turned 1 and a year later I started wearing hearing aids. After learning how to read lips I learnt to speak through two years of training at the Central School for the Deaf in Mumbai.



With my mother's support, I learnt to cope with my studies in a regular school. For me and my brother, who has autism, my mother underwent several parental guidance courses. My mother, Archana Patil, a Pathologist and my father, Suresh a lawyer are my two great sources of inspiration.

I completed my schooling but due to my health conditions, I had to quit my degree course.

This phase was difficult not just for me but even for my family who had taken so much effort to make sure I completed my education. Sure, the tunnel was dark but it was not the end of the road. Together, we are a team that believes in overcoming any hurdles.

I turned towards dancing, my true passion. I completed my diploma in Nritya Yoga from an Open University, with a 90% score.

Everyone questioned how a person who cannot hear, matches her steps with Bharatnatyam music. They said it was a difficult dance form and I wouldn't be able to pursue it. But for a child who was determined and eager to learn the dance form since the age of 6, nothing seemed impossible.

I started learning Bharatanatyam at the age of 6 from Guru Dr Mary Mac Mohan Paul. I have completed an advanced course in Bharatanatyam and even went on to teach dance in the same class for a few years.

Today, I am a national-level Bharatanatyam dancer and a choreographer. Till now I have given 40 stage performances. In October 2020, I won the competition conducted by Le Rythme, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, India.

Alongside dancing, I focused on modelling and participated in three beauty pageants and brought home laurels too. Apart from that, I have been running my own handmade jewellery business for the last 5 years. I have sold jewellery all over the world.

