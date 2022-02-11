My Story: 'I Sold My Land And Used My Savings To Distribute Helmets After My Friend's Death'

In 2014, my friend met with an accident and was moved to the hospital with a head injury. After fighting for eight days, he passed away, and the doctor told us he might have been alive if he had been wearing a helmet. He was the only son of his parents. Since he was their only child, his parents were already in debt for his studies, and the medical expenses cost them a fortune. When children are supposed to take over their parents' responsibility, the old couple loses their only hope. Then, I thought that millions of such families do not wear helmets lightly and spend thousands on medical expenses. I was pained that India was one of the leading countries in accidental road deaths.

I Have Used Up All My Savings

Now I remind people to put on a seatbelt while driving their four-wheelers. I also ask people who go around in two-wheelers without a helmet or have their helmets hanging around their arms as they ride. Since 2014, I resolved that I would not let people die on the road just because they were not wearing a helmet. I used up all the money I had saved from my job and started distributing helmets. In one instance, I had given my friend's books to a child, and two years later, his mother called to say that because I gave her child the books, he stood first in the region. Since then, I started taking books in return for the helmets I distributed.

I Will Continue My Fight

Today, I am glad that I have spread my mission to more than 22 states and distributed over 52,000 helmets. Moreover, under my initiative, more than 9 lakh students received books. Our country would become free of accidents only if our nation is well-educated and aware. I distribute helmets to young people aged 18 years who come to take the vaccination. My fight is still on, and I will continue to fight for as long as I can.

