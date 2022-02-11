All section
My Story: I Sold My Land And Used My Savings To Distribute Helmets After My Friends Death

My Story

My Story: 'I Sold My Land And Used My Savings To Distribute Helmets After My Friend's Death'

Raghvendra Kumar, better known as the helmet man of India was devastated after his friend's death in a road accident. He took it upon himself to spread awareness about the importance of helmets in preventing deaths in road mishaps.

In 2014, my friend met with an accident and was moved to the hospital with a head injury. After fighting for eight days, he passed away, and the doctor told us he might have been alive if he had been wearing a helmet. He was the only son of his parents. Since he was their only child, his parents were already in debt for his studies, and the medical expenses cost them a fortune. When children are supposed to take over their parents' responsibility, the old couple loses their only hope. Then, I thought that millions of such families do not wear helmets lightly and spend thousands on medical expenses. I was pained that India was one of the leading countries in accidental road deaths.

I Have Used Up All My Savings

Now I remind people to put on a seatbelt while driving their four-wheelers. I also ask people who go around in two-wheelers without a helmet or have their helmets hanging around their arms as they ride. Since 2014, I resolved that I would not let people die on the road just because they were not wearing a helmet. I used up all the money I had saved from my job and started distributing helmets. In one instance, I had given my friend's books to a child, and two years later, his mother called to say that because I gave her child the books, he stood first in the region. Since then, I started taking books in return for the helmets I distributed.

I Will Continue My Fight

Today, I am glad that I have spread my mission to more than 22 states and distributed over 52,000 helmets. Moreover, under my initiative, more than 9 lakh students received books. Our country would become free of accidents only if our nation is well-educated and aware. I distribute helmets to young people aged 18 years who come to take the vaccination. My fight is still on, and I will continue to fight for as long as I can.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

