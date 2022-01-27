My Story: 'Getting On Stage After Pregnancy Was Not Easy As A Woman's Body Undergoes Drastic Changes'

I was born in a middle-class family and was always an average student. However, I was very passionate about fitness since my childhood days. I was an NCC cadet and practised Taekwondo, in fact, this year, I am competing for black belt in the game. I have always been interested in adventure sports like trekking, rock climbing, river crossing and so on. I could not do much when the pandemic hit and the lockdown was announced. Nonetheless, I wanted people to never stop their fitness journey even if it required them to work out from home.

First National Level Title

Therefore,I gave free online yoga classes. Sports has always been my passion, but I never wanted to make a living out of it. For me, it was a way of life for me. Even though I had won several medals and trophies earlier, a woman's life changes drastically after pregnancy. Winning the Mrs India Pride of the Nation beauty pageant was a confidence boost for me, and it was the first national-level title that I won. Several times, women suffer psychological traumas during and after their pregnancy, but nobody talks much about it. Women tend to take their physical and mental health lightly after they get married.

Fought Several Personal Battles

Health and fitness is an investment everyone should start making at an early age. Only having a membership at a gym does not yield results unless you wake up and exercise. I fought several personal battles to continue my passion for fitness. As they say, it's not about the destination, but the journey. My journey of having a fit and healthy lifestyle has been a game-changer for me. I am looking forward to using my title to spread more awareness about the need and importance of women to keep a tab on their health and fitness. I feel that you could either sweat it out every day and ensure a healthier life, or sweat in the hospitals while paying hefty amounts.

