All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: Getting On Stage After Pregnancy Was Not Easy As A Womans Body Undergoes Drastic Changes

 Image Credit: From the Source

My Story

My Story: 'Getting On Stage After Pregnancy Was Not Easy As A Woman's Body Undergoes Drastic Changes'

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  27 Jan 2022 7:46 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Priya Pawar won Mrs India- Pride of the Nation Award years after having a son. She says that the journey to loving your body and having a positive self-image is the key to better physical and mental health.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I was born in a middle-class family and was always an average student. However, I was very passionate about fitness since my childhood days. I was an NCC cadet and practised Taekwondo, in fact, this year, I am competing for black belt in the game. I have always been interested in adventure sports like trekking, rock climbing, river crossing and so on. I could not do much when the pandemic hit and the lockdown was announced. Nonetheless, I wanted people to never stop their fitness journey even if it required them to work out from home.

First National Level Title

Therefore,I gave free online yoga classes. Sports has always been my passion, but I never wanted to make a living out of it. For me, it was a way of life for me. Even though I had won several medals and trophies earlier, a woman's life changes drastically after pregnancy. Winning the Mrs India Pride of the Nation beauty pageant was a confidence boost for me, and it was the first national-level title that I won. Several times, women suffer psychological traumas during and after their pregnancy, but nobody talks much about it. Women tend to take their physical and mental health lightly after they get married.

Fought Several Personal Battles

Health and fitness is an investment everyone should start making at an early age. Only having a membership at a gym does not yield results unless you wake up and exercise. I fought several personal battles to continue my passion for fitness. As they say, it's not about the destination, but the journey. My journey of having a fit and healthy lifestyle has been a game-changer for me. I am looking forward to using my title to spread more awareness about the need and importance of women to keep a tab on their health and fitness. I feel that you could either sweat it out every day and ensure a healthier life, or sweat in the hospitals while paying hefty amounts.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
MyStory 
healthcare 
Fitness Trainer 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X