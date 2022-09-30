All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Would Draw Portraits While Working In Sabzi Mandis Which Eventually Came To Peoples Notice

Image Credit: Atypical Advantage

My Story
From our friends atAtypical Advantage

My Story: ' I Would Draw Portraits While Working In Sabzi Mandis Which Eventually Came To People's Notice'

30 Sep 2022

I have been through thick and thin and dwelt in the slum locality till 2019, when I completed college. To avoid such circumstances in the lives of the children living in poverty, I took the initiative to create Maqaam Foundation.

I am an artist from New Delhi. At the age of 2, I was affected by polio. I come from a lower-income family and I am the eldest of 5 siblings. I had to support them by starting work early. After school, I would work in the sabzi mandi and sell vegetables.

Art was a medium to vent out my pressure and overcome loneliness. I would draw portraits while working in sabzi mandis which eventually came to people's notice. They suggested I focus on pursuing art. Meanwhile, I completed my 12th in 2011 and continued doing different jobs to support my family till 2015.

Later that year I decided to give a shot to the entrance exam for Bachelor in Fine Arts at Jamia Milia University. I had no money for coaching classes but there was a fire in my belly that kept me going.

Finally, I cracked the exam and got enrolled in the four-year course. The art supplies were expensive, so I thought out of the box and used recycled waste and tried to cut costs as much as I could. It was a tough time but I was determined to work hard.

Today, I can proudly say that I have created more than 700 paintings and artworks so far. I sell my artworks through Atypical Advantage. My artwork was selected by India Inclusion Summit, for their art for inclusion in 2019, held in Bengaluru.

I have been through thick and thin and dwelt in the slum locality till 2019, when I completed college. To avoid such circumstances in the lives of the children living in poverty, I took the initiative to create Maqaam Foundation.

Maqaam Foundation has two focus areas, firstly providing educational opportunities to disabled children and also the children living in slum/urban poverty areas. Secondly, skill enhancement. Maqam foundation observed its first exhibition on 17th July 2022 which was a fundraising exhibition. The funds raised on that day were utilised to make a skill centre for children where they can explore their potential with art and craft.

I am looking forward to enhancing the lives of these children and providing them with a better tomorrow filled with education.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

