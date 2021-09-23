My Story: 'People Recognise Me As Singing Cop, But I'm Actually A Musician Who Became Cop Accidently'

It started when I was studying in 9th standard. My mother used to be a singer, I grew up watching her singing. I used to perform in school during events and festivals but started doing it professionally when I was around 15-years-old. That was the first time I took the guitar in my hands.

My father used to be a police constable in Delhi Police before he died of jaundice in 2015. After his passing away, I applied for his position on compensation grounds a year later. I wanted to be a musician and excel in my career in this field only, but my family wanted me to have a stable government job for my and my family's secure future. My mother, however, loved singing and wanted me to pursue my passion as well.





During my college days, I would spend most of my time with students of the music society. In 2017, my job application got accepted and joined the police force. It was never by choice, but it is this uniform only that had earned me fame that I am getting today.



My first video went viral last year where I sang the famous 'Teri Mitti' featuring Akshay Kumar during the lockdown period. It was my first ever video in uniform. To my surprise, the video gathered more than 40,000 within few hours of posting and bulks of comments. I also left Akshay Sir impressed, and he-reshared the song clip on his Twitter handle. Soon Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff also shared their songs on their social media platforms after recreating them in my voice. Over time, people recognised me by the name 'The Singing Cop'.

Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different ♥️ Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings :) https://t.co/JTmy6qiSjs pic.twitter.com/FymUgo7u4U — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 23, 2020





Most people think I am a cop who is interested in music also. But things are entirely opposite. I am a musician who became a policeman accidentally. During my duty, I often carry my lathi on one hand and guitar on the other. I do my job part during the day and practice music at night. There is no limit to dreaming, one does not need to choose. You can achieve both if you do not stop trying.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com



