Caste discrimination
My Story: People Recognise Me As Singing Cop, But Im Actually A Musician Who Became Cop Accidently

Image Credits: Instagram

My Story

My Story: 'People Recognise Me As Singing Cop, But I'm Actually A Musician Who Became Cop Accidently'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Delhi,  23 Sep 2021 1:57 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Rajat Rathor, famously known as 'The Singing Cop' wanted to be a musician. But destiny had some other plans and he turned out to be a cop. However, he didn't let his dreams die. The cop gained immense fame after his rendition of a song for COVID warriors went viral last year.

It started when I was studying in 9th standard. My mother used to be a singer, I grew up watching her singing. I used to perform in school during events and festivals but started doing it professionally when I was around 15-years-old. That was the first time I took the guitar in my hands.

My father used to be a police constable in Delhi Police before he died of jaundice in 2015. After his passing away, I applied for his position on compensation grounds a year later. I wanted to be a musician and excel in my career in this field only, but my family wanted me to have a stable government job for my and my family's secure future. My mother, however, loved singing and wanted me to pursue my passion as well.


During my college days, I would spend most of my time with students of the music society. In 2017, my job application got accepted and joined the police force. It was never by choice, but it is this uniform only that had earned me fame that I am getting today.

My first video went viral last year where I sang the famous 'Teri Mitti' featuring Akshay Kumar during the lockdown period. It was my first ever video in uniform. To my surprise, the video gathered more than 40,000 within few hours of posting and bulks of comments. I also left Akshay Sir impressed, and he-reshared the song clip on his Twitter handle. Soon Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff also shared their songs on their social media platforms after recreating them in my voice. Over time, people recognised me by the name 'The Singing Cop'.


Most people think I am a cop who is interested in music also. But things are entirely opposite. I am a musician who became a policeman accidentally. During my duty, I often carry my lathi on one hand and guitar on the other. I do my job part during the day and practice music at night. There is no limit to dreaming, one does not need to choose. You can achieve both if you do not stop trying.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Singing Cop 
Rajat Rathor 
Akshay Kumar 

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

