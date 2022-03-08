My Story: 'I Want To Inspire Young Girls To Take Up Martial Arts And Fight For Their Safety'

I was extremely fond of sports from a very young age, and I actively participated in any such competitions in my school. From sprints to long and high jump, I was constantly on the field. However, it was martial arts that caught my attention. The various kicks and punches thrilled me like nothing ever could.

In 2018, I started learning conventional martial arts and mixed martial arts. While doing so, I familiarised myself with various self-defence techniques that would come in handy in our daily lives. I became physically and mentally strong in no time.



Handwara's 'Karate Girl' And 'Young Sherni'

I got the opportunity to show off my Karate skills at my first-ever district championship in 2018. There, I won gold and booked a spot in the state championship, where I also represented Jammu and Kashmir at the national level and earned a bronze medal for my efforts.

At the national championships in Hyderabad, it won the gold medal in the under 21-30kg category. Since then, there has been no going back, and I have won three gold medals and taken my state's name to new heights. Two years ago, in 2020, I won four gold medals in a row in local championships back home.



Martial Arts For Girls

Karate is a predominantly male sport, and not many young girls would venture into it. However, I want to inspire women around me to take up the sport as it is highly beneficial. I am fortunate to have a supportive family who stands by me every step of the way. My mother, especially, is my rock. She is present at every match of mine and cheering me on. My school teachers have been a significant pillar of sport for me.

While I am proud of bringing laurels to my state, I am also a proud protector of my group of friends. Learning Martial Arts has taught me to be stronger and stand up to sexual predators in public. With rising rape and molestation cases in the country, I advise girls to learn karate which will help them in the long run. It will instil confidence and make you stronger, both physically and mentally. Therefore, in my way, I want to inspire girls to take up Martial arts to fight for their safety and be independent.



