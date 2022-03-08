All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Want To Inspire Young Girls To Take Up Martial Arts And Fight For Their Safety

Image Credits: Instagram/Pakeeza Qureshi (From The Source) 

My Story

My Story: 'I Want To Inspire Young Girls To Take Up Martial Arts And Fight For Their Safety'

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena  (Digital Journalist) 

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

40,  8 March 2022 10:01 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Pakeeza Qureshi is fondly known as the 'Karate Girl' and 'Young Sherni' in her Kashmir village. At the age of 14, she has won three medals at the national level and wants to inspire young girls around her.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I was extremely fond of sports from a very young age, and I actively participated in any such competitions in my school. From sprints to long and high jump, I was constantly on the field. However, it was martial arts that caught my attention. The various kicks and punches thrilled me like nothing ever could.

In 2018, I started learning conventional martial arts and mixed martial arts. While doing so, I familiarised myself with various self-defence techniques that would come in handy in our daily lives. I became physically and mentally strong in no time.

Handwara's 'Karate Girl' And 'Young Sherni'

I got the opportunity to show off my Karate skills at my first-ever district championship in 2018. There, I won gold and booked a spot in the state championship, where I also represented Jammu and Kashmir at the national level and earned a bronze medal for my efforts.

At the national championships in Hyderabad, it won the gold medal in the under 21-30kg category. Since then, there has been no going back, and I have won three gold medals and taken my state's name to new heights. Two years ago, in 2020, I won four gold medals in a row in local championships back home.

Martial Arts For Girls

Karate is a predominantly male sport, and not many young girls would venture into it. However, I want to inspire women around me to take up the sport as it is highly beneficial. I am fortunate to have a supportive family who stands by me every step of the way. My mother, especially, is my rock. She is present at every match of mine and cheering me on. My school teachers have been a significant pillar of sport for me.

While I am proud of bringing laurels to my state, I am also a proud protector of my group of friends. Learning Martial Arts has taught me to be stronger and stand up to sexual predators in public. With rising rape and molestation cases in the country, I advise girls to learn karate which will help them in the long run. It will instil confidence and make you stronger, both physically and mentally. Therefore, in my way, I want to inspire girls to take up Martial arts to fight for their safety and be independent.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Karate 
Jammu & Kashmir 
Womens Day 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X