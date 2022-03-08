My Story: 'I Want To Empower Women To Step Out Of Their Comfort Zone And Chase Their Dreams'

I have always fantasized about riding bikes since childhood. As I grew up and started college, that desire grew stronger. However, I come from an orthodox Muslim family where girls are not allowed to go out without a hijab or a burqa; therefore, riding a bike seemed like a distant dream. Nonetheless, I remained adamant about my goal because I wanted to show all the girls that they could step out freely without hesitation.

Solo Travelling And Women's Safety

I wanted to explore several places on my bike and spread awareness about solo travelling and women's safety. I tried to break the age-old tradition that limits the choices girls and women could have. There was nobody who could teach me how to ride, and people in the community would not even support such a dream. So, whenever I went on trips, I would randomly ask people to ride their bikes.

Learned Riding On The Go

The turning point of my life came when I decided to quit my job and take a break. I saved some money, bought a second-hand Royal Enfield Classic 350 and started riding, thinking I would learn on the road. Soon, I was on the road and covered 450 km from Bangalore to Hubli. That trip was a massive confidence booster, and today, I have been to Western India and covered Gujarat, and now I am on my way to the East.

Riding solo is a different feeling altogether and opens a gamut of opportunities where one can test their limits, face their fears, learn and improvise in your unique ways. Earlier, I was apprehensive of riding solo, but somehow, I took the first step, and the rest is history now. As a woman, if you're looking to step out of your comfort zone or to break free from your vanilla lifestyle to chase your dreams, then fear nothing and go for it. Have faith in yourself, take the first step, and rest everything will fall in place.

