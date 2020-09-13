My Story: 'My Two-Yr-Old's Rare Disease Has Turned Our Lives Upside Down'

COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the world. I don't say that we might be directly impacted by the outbreak, but the year has brought to us a disorder that may now have a lasting impact on our lives and will change the way we see life.

A middle-class family, with life chugging along quite normally since our marriage in 2015, my wife and I were earlier living with my parents and siblings in Lucknow. Later, we had decided to move to Noida in Uttar Pradesh due to a job-switch.



The year started with surgery for me that failed in the first attempt and led me to ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Another attempt was successful and I was discharged in ten days. Which was then followed by the COVID-19 outbreak and the strict lockdown imposed to contain it.



Halfway through May, my two-year-old child's body started swelling, ostensibly to us, an outcome of intense heat in North India. When it sustained for more than a week, we decided to consult a paediatrician.



Few blood tests and urine test revealed my worst fear, our child is suffering from Nephrotic Syndrome (a rare incurable kidney disorder in which protein leaks from kidney causing intense swelling of the body and ultimately kidney failure).



There's no known cause for it; just happens. Diagnosed towards the end of May, we've been visiting hospitals, running from one doctor to other, one pandit to another- in the process trying every possible scientific and religious way to get our child out of it.



As things have unfolded now, we've accepted that this may not go anytime soon. Generally, the child may have to undergo a couple of attacks in a year for the next 10-12 years (that's under the best-case scenario communicated to us) while continuing the steroids that kill the immunity of the body.



My son has started getting mood swings, this could be because of the medication being fed to him at such a young age. With this, my family has started dealing with a whole bunch of emotions on a daily basis, life has turned upside down.



For now, everything has fallen into the trap of uncertainty, we don't even know if he will be able to get an education like other kids if we will be able to get him admitted to a school.



Our lesson is... life is uncertain but we generally realise this once things start to go out of control- till then it looks we're in full control of our lives. We've started believing more in 'collective karma' and become more religious. It's not only our karma that affects us but also of people around us that shapes our society's future.



We are desperately trying to get in touch with someone who might guide us through this situation. It has been difficult for us to handle parenthood and to look after a child with a rare disorder. We are looking to connect with parents or guardians who have children with rare diseases or communities who are bound together due to similar challenges.



I have tried but haven't been able to get in touch with parents in India who can share their practical experiences on this.



Please drop me an email at saurabhs2310@gmail.com, if you are aware of anyone dealing with this in India. We'll be much thankful.



Living one day at a time.- Jyoti, Saurabh & Bibhas



If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at

mystory@thelogicalindian.com