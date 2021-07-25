My Story

My Story: ' I Had Almost Lost The Ability To Speak After An Accident'

Mubashir Khan (29), had always aspired to become a television anchor. Just when he had started to gain popularity, he met with an accident resulting in a facial paralysis.

Tashafi Nazir (Digital Journalist) 
India   |   25 July 2021 2:17 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-07-25T19:49:23+05:30
Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Mubashir works as an anchor in News 18 Tamil Nadu

I was born and brought up in a village in Tamil Nadu called Veliyur. My father was an Arabic teacher and he made sure that I studied well. Since childhood, I was always fascinated by television sets, but it was a rare sight those days.

Having a TV was considered a luxury in our village. A cable or DTH connection was a distant dream. Our neighbours had the one, though. Till I completed high school, I used to go and watch TV at their place, but whenever they had to leave their house, they would ask me to leave. For just watching TV, I had to go through a lot of challenges.


After completing high school, I moved to Salem, where I found a vast difference in lifestyle between the people living in cities and the villages. Salem was the first city I had ever gone to.It was there I came to know that there are more TV channels apart from Doordarshan. During my study period in Salem, I got selected as a VJ in a local media house.

While working there, people used to appreciate me for my work which kept me motivated. Later, I tried my hands at scriptwriting and was soon promoted as a sports correspondent, entertainment correspondent, and later an anchor. My shows started to gain popularity and used to get good TRPs. I began to get recognition as one of the best anchors of Tamil Nadu. I got few awards also for best television anchor and VJ.


But, in 2017, life took an ugly turn. I met with an accident and as a result, the right side of my face got paralysed. I struggled to even speak. Doctors said it would take months or even years to come even close to basic levels of speaking. My whole world had crumbled. Questions like "Would I be able to speak again? Is my career over?" would pop into my mind. I lost the ability to speak. My voice became scratchy and high. Most of the people who were unaware of the accident assumed I was drunk when I spoke. But this couldn't stop me from pursuing what I loved, for long.


After one month, I started showing signs of recovery by practising words in Tamil and Tirukkuṟaḷ, besides tongue twisters. Slowly days passed by, and I was moving close to my goal once again. Within months, I started doing shows like I did before and landed a job in News 18 Tamil Nadu--a Network18 group in 2019. Over time, I have also been part of few Tamil movies, where I did small but pivotal roles. I'm soon going to debut on the big screen in the South Indian film industry.

The period after the accident was a tough time, I must say. But it made me a more robust and better person with each passing day.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com



Contributors

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

